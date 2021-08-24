The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Kevin Maginity delivered his first hole-in-one in 52 years of playing golf Friday at Corunna Hills.
Maginity used a six-iron to ace the 182-yard N0. 9 hole.
The shot was witnessed by Derek Woltjer.
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 24, 2021 @ 4:42 pm
The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Kevin Maginity delivered his first hole-in-one in 52 years of playing golf Friday at Corunna Hills.
Maginity used a six-iron to ace the 182-yard N0. 9 hole.
The shot was witnessed by Derek Woltjer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.