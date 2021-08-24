The Argus-Press

CORUNNA — Kevin Maginity delivered his first hole-in-one in 52 years of playing golf Friday at Corunna Hills.

Maginity used a six-iron to ace the 182-yard N0. 9 hole.

The shot was witnessed by Derek Woltjer.

