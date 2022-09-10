By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CORUNNA — Corunna junior quarterback Wyatt Bower rushed for 117 yards and two TDs and passed for 176 yards and three scores as the Cavaliers shut out Owosso, 40-0, Friday to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
The Cavaliers, up 7-0 after the first quarter, erupted for 33 points in the second quarter, forcing a running clock in the second half which proved scoreless. It was Corunna’s fourth straight victory over Owosso in the rivalry series and its seventh in the last eight entries.
“We were watching film on them all week and we knew what defense they were going to run,” Bower said. “We picked some plays we could score on and we just capitalized on them.”
Bower scored on runs of 15 and 84 yards but was equally effective through the air, completing 5 of 8 passes with three of those going to the house. He completed scoring passes of 69 and 61 yards to his twin brother Tarick Bower and also zipped a 24-yard scoring strike to Grant Kerry.
Corunna head coach Steve Herrick was very complimentary of his wonder twins.
“Ya they were good,” Herrick said. “Great players make great plays. They did a great job and we’re fortunate that they are on our team. Wyatt sprang some good runs and Tarick made that reception which was pretty outstanding. But up front our offensive line blocked really well tonight.”
Corunna running back Parker Isham opened the scoring for Corunna, scampering in from 11 yards out with 8:35 left in the first quarter.
Corunna made it 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter as Wyatt Bower hit his twin brother Tarick Bower for a 69-yard TD pass.
Less than two minutes later, Wyatt Bower found Kerry open for another TD pass. The quarterback then tossed a 61-yarder TD to his brother and closed the half with a pair of scoring runs.
Alan Mrva led Corunna’s defense with 10 tackles while Collin Thompson made nine tackles and Tarick Bower had an interception.
Herrick said his defense also played well against an Owosso team which had some success passing the ball.
“Our defense played well but I’ll say that (Owosso’s) Hugh Doyle and No. 15 (receiver Daniel Wittum) had a great combination going,” Herrick said. “They gave us some fits and we’ve got some things that we’ve got to work on. But it’s been a long time since I’ve watched Owosso pass. I give (Owosso coach) Ron Tyner a lot of credit. I haven’t watched Owosso pass in maybe 10 years.”
Owosso (1-2 overall, 0-1 Flint Metro League) was outgained 371-117 in total yardage. The Trojans totaled 78 yards through the air as Hugh Doyle completed 10 of 24 aeriels with one interception. Hugh Patrick rushed for 25 yards on nine tries as the Trojans leading ground gainer. Daniel Wittum led the team in receptions.
Tyner said that the outcome wasn’t what he and his team wanted but he stressed that the Trojans need to keep doing the right things and winning will come.
“We can’t focus on that (the outcome) — we’ve got to focus on the how we do things, OK?” Tyner said. “We’re going to do it the right way. I thought you saw it tonight. Obviously we’re disappointed in the outcome. But we don’t come out here to lose. We gave up some big plays on defense that hurt us. We didn’t convert on some passes that hit us in the hands. Those are little detail things. We can fix those things.”
Doyle said that the game hinged on a few big plays made by Corunna’s playmakers.
“It was just big plays, just a lot of little things in this game,” Doyle said. “We had the passing game going a little bit and I missed one deep ball to my wide receiver by not much. It was there. We just need to keep practicing it a little more and it will click. But we were close.”
Corunna started Payton TerMeer at quarterback in the second half and neither team could find the end zone.
