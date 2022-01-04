Owosso firefighter sworn in

During Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika swears in Alexis Budd, the newest member of the Owosso Fire Department. Budd, a 2012 Charlotte High School graduate, completed the EMT program at Lansing Community College and trained as a paramedic. Budd’s friend, Don Lound, pinned on Budd’s badge and her mother, Sandra Curry, came to the ceremony.
