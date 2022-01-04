Owosso firefighter sworn in

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.