Owosso firefighter sworn in
Argus-Press Photo/Sally York

During Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika swears in Alexis Budd, the newest member of the Owosso Fire Department. Budd, a 2012 Charlotte High School graduate, completed the EMT program at Lansing Community College and trained as a paramedic. Budd’s friend, Don Lound, pinned on Budd’s badge and her mother, Sandra Curry, came to the ceremony.

