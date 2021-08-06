By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
MIDDLEBURY TWP. — Jason Felver of Owosso is one of the favorites to win the 10th edition of the Ron Hauser Memorial Race for Outlaw-bodied Super Late Models Saturday at Owosso Speedway.
Felver, the son of Tim Felver — a 2005 inductee into the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame — has made a name for himself while following in his father’s footsteps. He won Pro Late Model track titles at Owosso in 2012 and 2013, but has never won the Ron Hauser Memorial.
He came very close last year, however, placing second in the 2020 race after qualifying third. Steve Needles won the race.
The 75-lap feature, set for 7 p.m., will feature a first-place check of $3,000.
Felver checked in at Wednesday’s Test and Tune practice session at Owosso Speedway to order tires. The 1994 Owosso High School graduate was accompanied by his father, who is a member of his pit crew.
“I’m coming to win, that’s why we show up,” Jason Felver said. “We come to win. That’s the game plan — doesn’t always work that way. Second is the best I’ve ran in the Hauser. It’s kind of an important race for me — personally for me, and my crew. We all knew Ron real well and it would mean a lot to win that.”
When asked who he thinks will be among the toughest competitors to beat, the younger Felver was diplomatic.
“It’s hard to say,” Felver said. “Kyle Crump is always fast … They’re all good. Honestly there are so many good cars it’s hard to pick one. If you go to a race track, there are six or seven guys that can win. It’s definitely competitive.”
Dennis Grim, Owosso Speedway manager, said this year’s Hauser Memorial will feature a smaller field than last year.
“This is always a big race for us and right now we have 11 (registered) but that could change — we’re running against a couple of other tracks,” Grim said. “They kind of changed their schedules and they’re running the same cars (on the same day). It kind of had an adverse effect on our turnout.”
There will still be several local favorites in the race. Grim said Jimmy O’Smith (Owosso/Corunna area) and Alex Hagon (Swartz Creek) should be among the contenders.
Dave Bigos, the former Owosso Speedway owner and former partner with Hauser, will also be in the field. Bigos was also getting ready for the race on Wednesday.
“Ron was my cousin, my partner and my best friend and buddy,” Bigos said.
Bigos said he is looking forward to competing in Saturday’s race, but seemed to downplay his goals.
“I’m just trying to survive man,” Bigos said. “I just want to bring (the car) home in one piece.”
Bigos has made a point of running in the race to honor Hauser every year. The only exception came in 2020.
“I missed it last year because I had a fire at the concrete plant two days before the race,” Bigos said.
Owosso native Mike Samson was busy testing his car on the track Wednesday. Samson, who finished eighth at last year’s Hauser Memorial, is also hoping for a strong finish Saturday.
“I’m hoping to finish in the top five,” Samson said. “My car is running pretty good. It’s there. I just have to do some more tweaking. It’s running pretty fast, but Jason is running ahead of me a little bit. We’re all chasing him.”
