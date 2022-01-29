A recent writer asks, where are the pluses that have taken place over the past year now that Democrats are running the federal government? Perhaps Congressional Republicans should answer that question.
According to ABC News “every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill (the American Rescue Plan Act) that President Joe Biden signed into law. But since the early spring votes, Republicans from New York and Indiana to Texas and Washington state have promoted elements of the legislation they fought to defeat.”
When Congressional Republicans brag about what Congressional Democrats have accomplished, you know that Democrats have been working hard for working Americans.
One caveat about calling the Senate a majority Democrat chamber at present is that two senators — Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — have seemingly switched parties and now caucus almost exclusively with Republicans. These two senators seem intent on killing voting rights legislation that would protect the right to vote for all Americans and would counteract the wave of anti-voter rights legislation which Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country have been enacting at a feverish pace.
As more information comes to light about the sinister plot by the Republican parties of Michigan and other states to certify fake electors for the 2020 election and to organize a coordinated coup attempt, the urgency of holding insurrectionists and the high-ranking Republicans who enabled them accountable cannot be overstated.
Voters must demand that their elected representatives protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, their state constitutions, and the unalienable right of the people to vote.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
