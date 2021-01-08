Officer of the court
Attorney Abigail Tepper, left, appears in 35th Circuit Court to be sworn in by Judge Matthew Stewart, right, Thursday. Tepper was admitted to the state bar and will work with attorney Barbara BakerOmerod’s firm. Tepper worked as an intern in 35th Circuit Court in the summer of 2018.
Argus-Press Photo
Josh Champlin
