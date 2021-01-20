I really hope President Joe Biden will get us back on track.
I heard Arnold Schwarzenegger speak and his words brought tears to my eyes. I hope everyone heard his speech.
He wanted Donald Trump out as much as anyone.
I’m confident our country will come back as strong as ever. I’m also hoping out leaders will make a new law that all future presidential candidates will have to take an IQ test before being allowed to run.
God bless America.
Zach Stinson
Henderson
