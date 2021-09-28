The Argus-Press
DURAND — The James Matthew Stewart Memorial Golf Outing is slated Oct. 8 at Dutch Hollow Golf Course in Durand.
This is an 18-hole, four-person scramble. Sign-in starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The cost is $60 per person or $240 for a team of four. There will be a dinner and silent auction immediately following the event.
Anyone interested in golfing or sponsoring a hole for $50 should contact Deana Finnegan at (989) 743-2373, Curt Zaleski at (989) 723-8166 or Barb Dawes at (810) 733-2050.
All proceeds will go to the Shiawassee County Bar Association and will be used at its discretion for scholarship funds or other purposes deemed appropriate by the membership.
James Matthew Stewart, 20, was the eldest of 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart’s five children. He was killed in an Ingham County traffic crash in 2019.
