Volleyball districts begin tonight

The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — It’s time for the start of the second season in high school volleyball.
The postseason begins starting tonight as district tournament action unfolds. Six district tournaments involving area teams will take place. The district with the most area teams participating is the Division 2 district at Corunna that features Corunna, Owosso and Ovid-Elsie.
District finals are set for either Thursday or Friday night.
Here is a quick look at the district volleyball tournaments involving area schools:
Division 2
District 38 at Chesaning
Favorite: Frankenmuth
Schedule: Today — Bridgeport vs. Chesaning, 6 p.m. Wednesday — Saginaw vs. Birch Run, 5:30 p.m.; Frankenmuth vs. Chesaning/Bridgeport winner; Thursday — finals, 6 p.m.
Outlook: Frankenmuth enters the tournament with a No. 10 state ranking and is the clear-cut favorite to win the district championship.
District 51 at Corunna
Favorite: Lansing Catholic.
Schedule: Today — Owosso vs. Ovid-Elsie, 5:30 p.m.; Corunna vs. Lansing Catholic, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Lansing Sexton vs. Owosso/Ovid-Elsie winner, 5:30 p.m.; Lansing Eastern vs. Corunna/Lansing Catholic winner, 7 p.m. Thursday — Finals, 7 p.m.
Outlook: Lansing Catholic, ranked No. 9 in Division 2, has to be considered the favorite — though Corunna, with standout hitter Neele’ge’ Sims and others, might have something to say about that. Sims has 434 kills this season and the Cavaliers (16-18-4) have knocked off Flint Metro Stars Division champion Clio. Ovid-Elsie finished second in the MMAC to Mt. Morris.
District 52 at Fowlerville
Favorite: Lake Fenton
Schedule: Today — Williamston vs. Stockbridge, 5 p.m.; Durand vs. Lake Fenton, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Pinckney vs. Williamston/Stockbridge winner, 5 p.m.; Fowlerville vs. Durand/Lake Fenton winner, 7 p.m. Thursday — Finals, 6 p.m.
Outlook: Lake Fenton, under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brent Maynor, has a tall team that averages 5-foot-10 in height.
Maynor, who coached 13 years at Durand, will face the Railroaders in today’s district opener.
Division 3
District 93 at Hemlock
Favorite: None.
Schedule: Today — New Lothrop vs. Hemlock, 5 p.m. Wednesday — Montrose vs. Merrill, 5 p.m.; St. Charles vs. New Lothrop/Hemlock winner, 7 p.m.; Thursday — Finals, 7 p.m.
Outlook: New Lothrop was a contender to win the MMAC but the Hornets went through a coaching change at midseason. Co-coaches Morgan Rombach and Julia Decker have been leading New Lothrop’s charge the past few weeks and the Hornets hope to make some noise.
District 84 at Laingsburg
Favorites: Dansville, Bath.
Schedule: Today — Leslie vs. Dansville, 5:30 p.m.; Laingsburg vs. Perry, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Bath vs. Leslie/Dansville winner, 5:30 p.m.; Byron vs. Laingsburg/Perry winner, 7 p.m.; Friday — Finals, 6 p.m.
Outlook: This is a district without a clear-cut favorite. Laingsburg, Perry and Byron will be looking to contend for a title.
Division 4
District 117 at Morrice
Favorite: Lansing Christian.
Schedule: Today — Webberville vs. Portland St. Patrick, 5 p.m.; Lansing Christian vs. Fowler, 7 p.m. Wednesday — Brighton Livingston Christian vs. Webberville/Portland St. Patrick winner, 5 p.m.; Morrice vs. Lansing Christian/Fowler winner, 7 p.m.; Thursday — Finals, 6 p.m.
Outlook: No. 4-ranked Lansing Christian is the team to watch out. Fowler and Morrice (13-7-1) could be dark-horse candidates to win the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.