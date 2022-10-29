The Argus-Press
PECK — Senior Drew McGowan rushed for 216 yards and four TDs on 20 carries and Morrice routed Peck, 62-6, on the road in a first-round 8-Player Division 2 playoff game Friday.
Morrice will collide with Au Gres-Sims (9-1) next week. Sims defeated Kinde North Huron, 68-26 Friday.
McGowan scored on runs of 50, 1, 6 and 27 yards. He also led Morrice in tackles with 11, including two for loss.
Dustin Copeland ran for 58 yards and two scores for the Orioles (8-2), who led 32-6 by halftime. Peyton McGowan had a 29-yard interception return for a TD and Wyatt Cartier added a 1-yard TD run.
Peyton McGowan and Caden Binkley each had eight tackles for Morrice.
