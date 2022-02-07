New Lothrop wins MMAC title

The Argus-Press
DURAND — New Lothrop wrapped up the outright Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday, winning the MMAC Tournament with 1691/2 points and three weight class titles.
The Hornets held off the second-place challenge of Durand, which finished with 156 points. Montrose (1371/2), Chesaning (103), LakeVille (92), Ovid-Elsie (841/2), Mt. Morris (43) and Byron (30) rounded out the standings.
Winning crowns for New Lothrop were Isiah Pasik (285 pounds), Grayson Orr (215) and Colton Symons (171). New Lothrop sent six to the finals and placed 12 wrestlers.
Pasik (31-0) won his title by downing Levi Harber of Montrose (37-4) by injury default. Orr (31-4) pinned Kayden Witt of Chesaning (16-6) in 55 seconds in the finals and Symons (29-8) picked up a 7-4 victory over Everett Jenkins of Mt. Montrose (30-12).
Two Durand wrestlers captured league titles: Cameron Bacchus (112) and Darrin Alward (145). Bacchus (37-1) topped Daven Lockwood of New Lothrop (21-11) by injury default. Alward (35-1) pinned New Lothrop’s Jack Kulhanek (28-10) in 1:04.
Ovid-Elsie’s Talan Parsons (103 pounds), Cole Workman (119) and Gavyn Perry (140) were also league champs. Parsons (30-1) pinned Quinton Everett of Chesaning (31-3) in 40 seconds. Workman (29-3) defeated Jon Huggler of LakeVille (35-10) 3-2 and Perry (24-9) dispatched Bryce Benford of Durand (27-10) on a 2:26 pin.
Connor Everett (135) and Lane Miller (171) won class titles for Chesaning. Everett (36-3) defeated Gavin Skelton of LakeVille (41-4) on a 6-2 decision and Miller (34-5) pinned Layton Ciszewski of Byron (24-5) in the finals, 38 seconds.
Placing second were New Lothrop’s Caleb Sharp (125) and Durand’s Ty Fielder (130).
