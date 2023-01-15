NL’s Grayson Orr among state’s best in football, wrestling

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior Grayson Orr knows all about leverage. He has to. You don’t become a first-team all-state defensive end on the gridiron or come within a match of an individual state wrestling championship without complete comprehension of the physics of getting low and upending your opponent. Orr did both in 2022.
While this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week says football is his No. 1 love, he ranks wrestling a very close second, and he’s currently on a mission to avenge his stumble vs. Delton Kellogg’s Caden Ferris in the 215-pound title match at Ford Field last March. Orr finished his junior season with a 47-6 record.
“I think winning a state title this year would be amazing,” Orr said. “That’s like, always my goal. If you’re not going out there to do that, you’re not wrestling for the right reason.”
Orr is in solid position to contend for said goal. He is ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 4 and was named the Most Valuable Wrestler in the upper weight classes at the New Lothrop Hall of Fame Tournament last weekend, which featured grapplers from 26 schools across the state. Competing in the 285-pound weight class, Orr went 3-0 and completed his day by defeating the highly-regarded Matthew Misch of Richmond on points, 5-0.
“I had a few tough matches and I had a few that went three periods that I had to grind out — but I finished in all six minutes and I just got the job done,” Orr said. “I beat the No. 3-ranked kid in D-3 from Richmond. I sort of controlled the whole match … I got a quick takedown in the first period, rode him out the whole second period and I got another takedown in the third.”
While Orr’s win over Misch proves his state ranking is no fluke, he knows the difference between No. 1 and No. 2 can be vast and hopes his remaining matches will sharpen him further.
“I should have quite a few more tough matches,” Orr said. “Eathan Westfall, he’s going to be a tough opponent, from Reading. He’s No. 1 in D-4 right now.”
Orr feels his technique is sounder as a senior than it was last year.
“I’d say my footwork has gotten a lot better this year,” Orr said. “I feel a lot quicker with my feet and I feel faster than most of my opponents.”
New Lothrop head coach Jeff Campbell agreed, noting that Orr is much more mobile than a typical big man.
“Grayson, for a guy his size, doesn’t wrestle like a heavyweight,” Campbell said. “He’s quick and he’s able to change directions and change levels and he has a big arsenal. He wrestles more like a 165-pounder. He’s always fun to watch.”
Orr — whose older brother Cam Orr was also a standout multisport athlete for the Hornets, winning a state title at 215 pounds before signing to play football with back-to-back NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State — said he has had a number of people who have guided him along his wrestling journey.
“Cam came up a few times over winter break and it was kind of fun to get back and wrestle with him a little bit. I did beat him one time. We go back and forth now. And also just all of my coaches. They’re just great to me. They’re great guys and they’re just great to be around.”
New Lothrop’s wrestling team is currently ranked No. 2 in Division 4 and Orr believes the team has an excellent chance of getting back to the state finals. Last year, the 23-3 Hornets reached the state championship match but lost 47-13 to Hudson (22-4).
Hudson is currently ranked No. 1 in the state again, but New Lothrop has momentum, said Orr.
“Our goal is to obviously win the state title,” Orr said. “We’re going to have a lot of tough matchups this year. But if we wrestle our best, we have a great shot at competing for a state title.”
The 6-foot-3-inch Orr was a bit more svelte during football season, tipping the scales at around 240 pounds. He started on both sides of the line for the Hornets, helping them to a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Division 7 semifinals. He racked up 76 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 6 sacks. He also forced two fumbles.
Despite the Hornets falling short in their quest to bring another state title back to New Lothrop — Orr was an offensive line starter on the team’s 2020 title-winning team as a sophomore — Orr still felt that the 2022 season was a success.
When asked to name his favorite game of the season, Orr said it came in Week 2 of the playoffs when the Hornets downed Pewamo-Westphalia 28-7.
“It was just a really fun game,” Orr said, “They had beaten us last year (53-21) in the (district) finals. So it was nice to get our revenge on them. And I also got a pick six that game. It was about 30 or 40 yards on a screen.”
Orr has also played the catcher position for the New Lothrop baseball squad.
Orr is undecided on what college he will attend next year but hopes to play football at the collegiate level.
“My goal is to play football in college,” Orr said. “Probably I’ll be playing defense.”
