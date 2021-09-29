The Argus-Press
CHESANING — Levi Maier ran first in 17 minutes, 18.88 seconds to lead the Chesaning boys to a first-place finish at Tuesday’s second Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamboree at Showboat Park.
The Indians scored 26 points, topping New Lothrop (42), Ovid-Elsie (87), Montrose (90), LakeVille (146), Byron (157) and Durand (163).
Maier, a junior, bested second-place Chase Hobson of Montrose (17:35.22).
New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros was third (18:23.88). Chesaning filled the fourth (Corbin Walker, 19:09.81), sixth (Mason Struck, 19:12.95) and seventh positions (Jaden James, 19:13.51). Rounding out the top 10 were New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan (eighth, 19:18.43), Ovid-Elsie’s Ryan Gavenda (ninth, 19:30.01) and New Lothrop’s Aaron Vincke (10th, 19:40.79).
More results: 11. Dakota Stutter (Chesaning) 19:44.51; 12. Lieu Vincke (NL) 20:06.86; 13. Luke Henige (NL) 20:09.03; 14. Jason Weber (NL) 20:09.79; 15. Zachary Craven (NL) 20:11.36; 16. Austin Smith (O-E) 20:12.23; 17. Caleb Walker (Chesaning) 20:27.76; 18. Brennan Unangst (NL) 20:36.41.
Spitzley leads
first-place O-E
CHESANING — Junior Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie ran first overall in 21 minutes, 10.41 seconds and the Marauders captured first-place team honors Tuesday in the second MMAC jamboree of the season.
Ovid-Elsie totaled 25 points. That eclipsed New Lothrop (37), Chesaning (70) and Montrose (108).
Freshman Ally Andres of New Lothrop ran second in 21:59.93 while Piper White of Ovid-Elsie (22:18.42), Chesaning’s Taylor Bailey (23:13.90) and O-E’s Madison Thornton (23:22.45) completed the top five.
The top 10 was rounded out by Josie Bauman of New Lothrop (23:24.99), Emily Muller of Ovid-Elsie (23:31.81), New Lothrop’s Klara Mulcahy (23:42.48), Ovid-Elsie’s Kaia Spiess (24:07.74) and Cailyn Adduddell of New Lothrop (24:11.95).
More results: 11. Lindsey Wendling (NL) 24:13.01; 12. Samantha Grubaugh (O-E) 24:16.24; 13. Eliana Germaine (Chesaning (24:22.44); 14. Logan Zerka (Durand) 24:47.71; 16. Juul Haartmans (Byron) 25:09.04; 17. Makayla Reiber (Chesaning) 25:23.2; 18. Olivia Gillett (NL) 25:35.06; 19. Sara Dammann (NL) 25:59.11; 20. Rachel Spitzley (O-E) 25:59.37.
VOLLEYBALL
Durand 3, LakeVille 2
DURAND — Avery Gilson had 34 digs and Jordyn Lawrence had 12 kills to lead Durand past LakeVille 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 Tuesday.
Durand’s Jade Garske had 11 kills, six aces and 19 digs. Jessica Winslow added six kills and five blocks for the Railroaders (3-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Sydney Leydig had 33 assists and Raegan Taylor chipped in five kills and four aces.
Byron 3, Montrose 0
BYRON — Haylee Schott had 10 kills, five aces and two blocks as Byron swept Montrose 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday.
Maddie Spears recorded seven kills and two blocks for the Eagles. Violet Schmidt had 12 assists while Kylee Wolanin had four aces.
Jaden Zakoor had four digs and Julia Slackta had five assists for the winners.
O-E tops New Lothrop by forfeit
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie won by forfeit over New Lothrop on Tuesday.
New Lothrop head coach Rondalee Beardslee said the Hornets didn’t have enough players available to field a team.
Morrice 3, Beecher 0
MORRICE — Emma Valentine delivered six kills and Makenzie Doerner had six aces to pace Morrice past Flint Beecher 25-5, 25-15, 25-20 Tuesday.
Valentine added four aces and four digs for the Orioles (6-3 overall). Doerner had eight assists and Aubrey Rogers had nine digs.
Anna Gooding added two kills for Morrice.
BOYS SOCCER
Byron 8, LakeVille 0
BYRON — Ben Anibal, Mason Stark and James Miller each scored two goals to lift Byron to an 8-0 victory over Otisville LakeVille Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.
Hawkins Whitehead and Nathan Webster also scored for the Eagles.
Billy Bailey made nine saves for Byron (12-2 overall, 4-0 MMAC).
BOYS TENNIS
Kearsley 6, Owosso 2
OWOSSO — Owosso got singles wins from Jay Tuttle and Everett McVay, but Kearsley defeated the Trojans 6-2 Tuesday.
Tuttle topped Dominic Demetriou 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. McVay outlasted Sam Kelsey 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 at second singles.
At third singles, the Hornets’ Brendan Wilson dispatched Zach Warth 7-5, 6-3. Kearsley’s Jacob Hager won No. 4 singles by default.
In doubles play, Owosso’s Harrison Ketchum/Desiree Mofield, Aaron Jafri/Lucas Crane, Nick Nidiffer/Keanan Springer and David Neese/Connor Stechschulte all lost in straight sets.
