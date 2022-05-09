Corunna baseball team wins Waverly tournament

The Argus-Press
LANSING — Corunna’s red hot streak continued Saturday as the Cavaliers won Saturday’s Waverly Baseball Tournament.
After starting the season 2-7, Corunna has now won eight of its last 10 games.
In Game 1, Corunna (10-9) beat state-ranked Ionia 2-1 as Collin Thompson scored in the first inning on a passed ball and Jaden Herrick scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth on a passed ball.
Thompson pitched all seven innings, giving up just one run and one walk. He struck out three.
In Game 2, the Cavaliers blanked Williamston 2-0 to win the tournament. Colby Ardelean singled in the third to score Herrick. Parker Isham then had a sixth-inning infield single to score Braden Andrejack.
Andrejack pitched all seven innings for Corunna. He gave up no runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“We got great pitching from Collin Thompson and Braden Andrejack and made plays on defense in both games,” Corunna coach Chuck Osika said. “Two good high school games that saw great pitching, defense and timely hitting.”
SOFTBALL
Byron wins Whitmore Lake Tournament
WHITMORE LAKE — Byron’s softball team took home the championship at Saturday’s Whitmore Lake Tournament.
The Eagles turned back Melvindale 15-5 in five innings in the title game. Jordan Huhn doubled and singled and drove in four runs for Byron. Brooklyn Zakoor had a double and a single and two RBIs, while Sage Chapman also had two hits.
Camryn Hamilton was the winning pitcher. She gave up seven hits over the five innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
Byron opened the tournament by stopping Whitmore Lake 14-6.
Jaden Zakoor had three hits, including a home run. Brooklyn Zakoor also had three hits with two doubles. Hamilton drove in four runs on two hits.
Maddie Spears was the pitching winner, giving up five hits and six runs over seven innings. She struck out six and walked three.
SOFTBALL
Perry sweeps Byron
PERRY — Perry swept Byron Friday in a doubleheader that included a 16-15 marathon first-game victory by the Ramblers in nine innings.
Sophie Knickerbocker powered three hits and two RBIs in the 16-15 victory for Perry. Sara Austin and Ella Kloeckner had two hits each, with Austin racking up five RBIs. Hannah Brodberg also drove in three runs.
Austin threw all nine innings, striking out 12 and giving up 10 earned runs.
Jaden Zakoor was 3-for-6 with an RBI for Byron. Reagan Forgie also had three hits for the Eagles, while Jada L’Esperance and Jordan Huhn both had two hits. Huhn had three RBIs.
Maddie Spears gave up 14 runs, but only five were earned in 82/3 innings. She struck out nine.
Perry won a more traditional second game, 4-3. Madison Ralston and Olivia Winans had two hits for the winners. Ralston struck out two in five innings for the win.
Zakoor added three more hits in the nightcap. Brooklyn Zakoor had two hits for Byron.
Camryn Hamilton struck out five in four innings, giving up three earned runs.
GIRLS TENNIS
O-E first at
Marauder Invite
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s girls tennis team, capturing six flights, emerged with first-place honors at Saturday’s Marauder Invitational.
The Marauders scored 29 points, holding off the second-place challenge of Alma (25 points). Lansing Christian was third (17 points) and Ithaca finished fourth (11 points).
Placing first for Ovid-Elsie were Brooklyn Belill (first singles), Rylee Lewis (second singles), Christina Rademacher-Vine (third singles), Claire Thornton/Jollee Swender (first doubles), Tori Maynard/Ellyanna Carman (third doubles) and Hallie McCreery/Jenna Tomasek (fourth doubles).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Erfourth first for Owosso
HOLT — Simon Erfourth of Owosso won the freshman/sophomore 1,600 run in 5:00.30 during Saturday’s Holt Ram Jam Invitational.
Owosso finished sixth out of nine teams with 601/2 points. Holt was first with 1461/2 and East Lansing was second with 130.
Isaac Williams of Owosso finished second in the shot put with a throw of 44-7 1/2.
Morrice’s
Nanasy sweeps throws
STOCKBRIDGE — Todd Nanasy of Morrice swept both the shot put and discus with personal-best throws during Friday’s 42nd annual Stockbridge Invitational.
Nanasy won the shot put with a toss of 46-2 and the discus with a toss of 163 feet, 1/2 inch.
Morrice finished sixth in the team standings with 491/2 points. Brett McGowan of Morrice was second in the shot put (43-2), while Ovid-Elsie’s Dylan Taylor was third (42-11).
Ovid-Elsie was seventh with 41. O-E’s Tryce Tokar won the pole vault at 12-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Owosso’s Agnew first at Holt
HOLT — Claire Agnew of Owosso finished first in the pole vault at Saturday’s Holt Ram Jam Invitational.
Agnew cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault. Teammates Libby Summerland (8-6) and Kyle Bermudez (8-0) finished second and third, respectively.
Summerland was third in the 400-meter dash (1:01.12). Teammate Josie Jenkinson was third in the 1,600 run (6:20.40).
Owosso finished seventh out of nine teams with 57 points. Mason was first with 136 and Holt was second with 125.
Morrice’s
Valentine first
STOCKBRIDGE — Emma Valentine of Morrice finished first in the high jump at 5 feet, 3 inches during Friday’s Stockbridge Invitational.
Jessica Kozlowski of Ovid-Elsie was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.67).
Ovid-Elsie finished 11th with 16 points. Morrice placed 12th with 14 points.
BOYS GOLF
Laingsburg’s Woodruff
places fifth
EAST LANSING — Laingsburg’s Eli Woodruff finished fifth at Friday’s CMAC Jamboree at Timber Ridge that featured six schools.
Woodruff shot a nine-hole round of 44. Teammate Seth Sivak was tied for seventh at 46.
The Wolfpack were fourth with a 201 total. Bath was first with a 172. Pewamo-Westphalia (184) and Fowler (189) also finished ahead of Laingsburg.
Ethan Swenson of Bath carded medalist honors with a 37.
Laingsburg was coming off a fourth place finish at the CMAC Midseason Tournament at Huckleberry Creek Golf Course in Pewamo. Laingsburg shot a 183 to finish fourth on the front nine, trailing Bath (146), Pewamo-Westphalia (159) and Fowler (163). Laingsburg shot 214 on the back nine to finish fourth behind Bath (161), P-W (166) and Fowler (178).
Swenson placed first on both the front nine (33) and back nine (38).
