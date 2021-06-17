The Argus-Press
WEBBERVILLE — The Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star games are set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Webberville High School.
Four local players will partcipate. The girls game is up first at 6 p.m., featuring New Lothrop’s Brooke Wenzlick and Byron’s Makayla Clement, who were both named starters for the “East” roster.
After the 7 p.m. dunk contest, the boys will tip off at 7 p.m. Corunna’s Cole Mieske will start for the East team, while Zach Hawes starts on the West side.
Capital Area
All-Star Rosters
GIRLS
East: Starters — Emma Cook, Okemos; Skyla Nosek, Haslett; Ellery Darling, Davison; Brooke Wenzlick, New Lothrop; Makayla Clement; Byron. Reserves — Grace Hall, Stockbridge; Peyton Lehman, Olivet. Coach — Anna O’Dell, Olivet
West: Starters — Caprice Augustine, Ypsilanti; Hannah Kurncz, DeWitt; Ashlyn Wilkes, Vermontville Maple Valley; Mackenzie Egger, Mt. Pleasan; Ava Gruber, Portland. Reserves — Emily Kline, Eaton Rapids; Allie Mayes, East Lansing. Coach: Jason Haid, Portland
BOYS
East: Starters — Marcus Wourman, East Lansing; Cole Mieske, Corunna; Brendan Young, Folwerville; Jacob Howard, Holt; Dawson Lott, Webberville. Reserves — David Wilkerson, East Lansing; Ayden Rutan, Leslie; Zander Thelen, Haslett; Zach Dassance, Eaton Rapids; Jalen Nelson, Dansville; Carson Voss, Dansville; Quinton Woolford, Webberville. Coach: Nate Lott, Webberville
West: Starters — D.J. Ferguson, Lansing Catholic; Logan Schafer, Ionia; Zach Hawes, Laingsburg; Josh Harrison, Mason; Brandon Hunt, Williamston. Reserves — Tyler Washington, Lansing Everett; Rickey Martinez, Lansing Waverly; Isaiah Pizzo, Lansing Waverly; David Rivera, Grand Ledge; Jaden Morrell, Grand Ledge; Travis Hungerford, Middleton Fulton. Coach — Trey Adams, Lansing Everett.
