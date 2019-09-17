By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
OWOSSO — Linden led 3-0 at halftime, then erupted for five goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half to defeat Owosso 8-0 Monday via mercy rule.
Linden (9-1-1, 5-1 Flint Metro League) got four goals from Alex Smith and ended the game with 29:02 left on the second-half clock at Willman Field.
Ryan Gillespie, Brandon Davis, Tyler Light and Aiden Miller also scored for the Eagles.
Owosso (2-9, 1-4 Flint Metro) goalie Andrew Vreibel made five saves in the first half, but the visitors took a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the contest. Gillespie converted from point-blank range and Davis scored seven minutes later on a free kick. Smith made it 3-0 with 25:22 left in the half.
Linden appeared to make it 4-0 early in the second half on a rebound off a penalty kick that hit the crossbar, but the goal was disallowed. The Eagles were given another opportunity to score on a penalty and Tyler Light converted.
Owosso coach Phil Gobel said he was informed that Owosso had committed an infraction on the missed penalty, so the team was given another chance.
“They said that our goalkeeper came off of his line,” Gobel said. “So they awarded him another kick. The original call was that it went off the goalpost and the same player made contact to score the goal — which is not allowed, a different player has to touch that ball. That was the initial call but they changed the call, unfortumately.”
Gobel said Owosso could not come back from that goal.
“(Linden) were allowed to kick that again and after that happened, I think we just had a hard time getting our feet back underneath us,” Gobel said. “And unfortunately there are situations in games that we can’t control and we have to figure out how to mentally move past it.”
Beyond that, Gobel said there wasn’t much else to say.
“We just got mercied,” the coach said. “We fought hard as a team but unfortunately we came up short. But I have to take my hat off to Linden. They are a great program. They are the team to beat this year.”
Shots on goal favored Linden, 15-4.
Linden is currently in third place in the Flint Metro. Fenton is 6-0 in the conference, while Goodrich — which topped Linden 2-1 on Aug. 26 — is 5-0. The Eagles travel to Fenton Wednesday.
