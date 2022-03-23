Morrice track champ Valentine signs with Siena Heights

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
MORRICE — Morrice senior Emma Valentine made it official Tuesday, signing her national letter of intent to attend Siena Heights on a and track and field scholarship.
Valentine won the Division 4 high jump state championship last spring at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Finals. Valentine cleared 5 feet, 4 inches.
The senior said there are still some goals she would like to achieve during her senior year at Morrice on the track.
“I definitely want to break the school record, which is 5-5,” Valentine said. “And hopefully, I can get first in states again this year.”
Sarah Dart set the school record at Morrice in 2001.
“Emma has put in a lot of work in during the off-season,” Morrice track and field coach Brad Long said. “Hopefully she can get the record.”
Last season, Valentine was able to come back from an injury and place first in the state.
“Last year she hurt her foot (stress fracture) and was out eight weeks,” Long said. “And she was cleared by the doctor that weekend before regionals.”
Long said Valentine will be considered a strong candidate to again place at the state meet.
Valentine became Morrice’s first girls’ state champion in track and field since Heather Lowery did it in 2008. Lowery was the state champion in the 200-meter dash.
Siena Heights is a private Roman Catholic university in Adrian. The Saints compete as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). They compete primarily in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC).
Valentine will be majoring in pre-veterinary medicine.
