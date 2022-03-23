Morrice track champ Valentine signs with Siena Heights

Argus-Press Photo/Jerome MurphyMorrice High School senior Emma Valentine, front row third from left, signed her national letter of intent to attend Siena Heights as a member of the Saints track and field squad Tuesday in the Morrice High School cafeteria. Also pictured in the front, from left are Valentine’s stepfather Steve Gauthier, mother Tiffany Gauthier and brother Wyatt Valentine. Pictured in the back are Morrice track coach Brad Long, Siena Heights track coach Kirk Richards and Valentine’s father, Jeremy Valentine.