CORUNNA — A former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor who showed up intoxicated in August 2021 to deliver closing remarks in a jury trial pleaded guilty Monday in 66th District Court to impaired driving and firearm possession under the influence and was sentenced to court costs and fines.
Chris Brown, 39, was ordered to pay $1,500 in court costs and fines, and will not receive probation.
He was originally charged with operating while intoxicated and two counts of firearm possession under the influence, all misdemeanors, after coming to work visibly intoxicated. As part of Monday’s plea, one weapons count was dismissed, and the OWI was reduced to an impaired driving.
“On the day of the incident, I consumed alcohol,” Brown said. “I drove my personal vehicle on I-69 through Shiawassee County and I had a firearm in my truck in my possession.”
When Brown arrived at the prosecutor’s office before heading to court, another assistant prosecutor who no longer works for the prosecutor’s office called the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and requested a deputy be sent to administer a preliminary breath test.
According to statements by Public Defender Doug Corwin at Monday’s hearing, Brown had a .113 BAC when he took a PBT, and later had a .143 BAC according to a blood draw. Brown was then arrested and released after posting a $200 bond.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner immediately terminated Brown’s employment, and a special prosecutor with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office took over the case.
Since the incident, Brown has relocated to another state, and has been participating in an intense three-year program that includes Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, daily testing for drugs and alcohol, and counseling. Corwin indicated that any violation in that program would result in Brown losing his Michigan Bar Association license. Corwin asked for a sentence of court fines and costs without probation, since Brown is in effect already on “probation.”
“He’s been doing super,” Corwin said, adding that Brown has not consumed alcohol since the incident. “I’ve enjoyed a friendship with him since he’s been in this county. I’ve found him to be an outstanding attorney. I have great faith that he will do everything asked of him. I’ve never had a term of probation as strict as what the state bar is doing.”
After Clarkson accepted Brown’s guilty pleas, he moved immediately to sentencing.
Brown said in a short statement that he had regret for the incident, and nothing like it would ever happen again.
“I have the utmost respect for Shiawassee County,” Brown said. “I regret letting everyone down. I let this court down, I let down circuit court. This is an eye-opening experience. I’ve been sober since that day. So moving forward, while this has been a rough experience, it’s been a good change that’s been needed. I apologize to this court.”
Clarkson then imposed a $1,000 fine on the OWI charge, and $500 on the weapons possession charge, which Brown paid immediately following the hearing.
Following the closee of Monday’s hearing Michigan Assistant Attorney General Christine Grand objected to Brown not being sentenced to any term of probation.
