VOLLEYBALL: Area teams head to postseason

By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
It’s been a different year to say the least for high school volleyball.
Throughout the summer months, there were several moments where the season appeared to be in doubt given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even when the season was fully reinstated in early September, the move didn’t come without a few precautions.
Mask-wearing among athletes/coaches and limits on crowd capacity have become the norm, but as several area teams begin the postseason tonight, the overwhelming sentiment among participants has been gratitude.
“Playing through the pandemic has been different, and some days difficult adjusting to the masks during play; it’s a season we will never forget that’s for sure,” Morrice head coach Brandy Gutting said. “We are incredibly thankful that we were given the opportunity to play this season. Every day we were thankful to still be in the gym, so we never take anything for granted — we’ve worked hard as a team.”
The Orioles clinched the Genesee Area Conference championship with a three-set victory over International Academy of Flint Oct. 27, and will face off against Webberville tonight at 7 p.m. in the first round of the district tournament.
Morrice previously swept the Spartans on Oct. 5 and Oct. 20, though Gutting said the team is by no means overlooking the matchup.
“We are playing our best volleyball right now,” Gutting said. “We are working hard in practice every day. We take nothing for granted and team chemistry is at its best, and with that we are confident in our postseason play.
“Webberville is always a great friendly rivalry, one we look forward to every time. Beating a team three times is never easy, so we definitely have to practice hard and play our best volleyball.”
A win tonight would put Morrice into the district finals Thursday at 6 p.m. at Lansing Christian against the winner of Lansing Christian-Livingston Christian.
Lansing Christian is ranked No. 3 in the Division 4 state rankings while Livingston Christian stands 18-3 this season.
Elsewhere in district play, Byron square off against Dansville tonight at 5 p.m.
“We are extremely confident, excited and prepared for districts,” head coach Autumn McGuire said. “These girls are true competitors and will leave it all out on the court.
McGuire said what stands out about this year’s team (16-6-2, 6-1 Mid-Michigan Activities C0nference) is the ability to adapt on the fly.
“Our team has been resilient and appreciative of every opportunity to be on the court this fall,” McGuire said. “From the beginning they have worked hard and kept their goals for the season as a priority knowing that every team we would face would have the same obstacles. I have been extremely proud of them.”
Though the Eagles have yet to face Dansville this season, McGuire likes the team’s chances.
“If we are strong in our serve receive we will create great three-option plays and be hard to defend,” she said.
The winner of tonight’s matchup will face Bath Wednesday in the district semifinal.
Other area district matchups include:
Division 2 District at Brandon
Tonight: Durand vs. Flint Powers, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Ortonville Brandon vs. Goodrich, 5 p.m.; Durand/Powers vs. Lake Fenton, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
Division 2 District at Williamston
Tonight: Williamston def. Owosso (forfeit)
Wednesday: Lansing Catholic vs. Portland, 5:30 p.m.; Corunna vs. Owosso, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Division 2 District at Swan Valley
Tonight: Bridgeport vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill, 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Chesaning vs. Saginaw, 5:30 p.m.; AH/Bridgeport vs. Swan Valley, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
Division 2 District at Belding
Tonight: Belding vs. Central Montcalm, 5:30 p.m.; Ionia vs. Ovid-Elsie, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Shepherd vs. Belding/CM, 5:30 p.m.; Ionia/OE vs. Alma, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.
Division 3 District at Bath
Tonight: Potterville at Laingsburg, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Perry vs. Potterville/Laingsburg, 5 p.m.; Bath vs. Byron/Dansville, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Championship, 10 a.m.
Division 3 District at Millington
Tonight: Vassar vs. Montrose, 5:30 p.m.; Reese vs. Saginaw Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: New Lothrop vs. Vassar/Montrose, 5:30 p.m.; Millington vs. Reese/Valley Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday: Championship, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.