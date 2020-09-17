CORUNNA — In the first 35th Circuit Court trial after a nearly six-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a jury took just 26 minutes Wednesday afternoon to convict Nathan Lott of absconding from bond in July 2019.
Following the announcement of the verdict, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner praised the jury: “We think the jury came to the right conclusion today.”
Following the verdict, Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22. In Michigan, absconding is punishable by up to four years in prison, but since Lott has a previous 2011 felony conviction, that is increased to six years.
Lott, 32, of Owosso, was on felony bond in June and July of 2019, before traveling to the Upper Peninsula June 20, 2019, for work, when his then-girlfriend told him that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
The conditions of his bond required Lott to take part in the county’s “Colors” drug testing program, reside with his mother in Owosso and not leave the jurisdiction. Lott was unable to provide a drug screen sample for a test in June, which was a violation. He also later missed several drug screens and court dates. The court dates were later canceled.
On July 27, 2019, Lott and his girlfriend were pulled over while driving in Mackinac County near St. Ignace, about 15 miles north of the Mackinac Bridge, by Michigan State Police trooper Weston Williams. Williams testified that he then ran a check on Lott and his girlfriend (now his fiancee), and discovered Lott had an active warrant for a bond violation in Shiawassee County.
Dispatch told Williams the warrant was for pickup only in the Lower Peninsula, and he offered to drive Lott south across the bridge so Lott could be picked up. Williams was advised not to do so, and cited Lott for driving without a license.
On July 30, 2019, Lott turned himself in at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, and was jailed until he was acquitted of several felony CSC-related charges in October 2019. He was charged with a separate CSC-1 count several days later, and has been lodged at the jail since that time while awaiting disposition of the charges.
Defense attorney Matt McKone told the jury in his closing arguments Lott probably violated the terms of his bond, but that his client was not guilty of absconding, and asked the jury for an acquittal. He noted prosecutors filed the absconding charge four months after Lott turned himself in.
“There was no task force looking for Mr. Lott,” McKone said. “He didn’t run to Wisconsin. He didn’t run to Minnesota. He didn’t run to Mexico. He ran to Shiawassee County.”
Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown, in his first trial case for the prosecutor’s office, told the jury that since Lott missed several drug tests, did not stay at his mother’s house, and left Shiawassee County, the defendant was guilty of absconding. Brown said it was “convenient” Lott was pulled over just outside the pickup range to be transported back to Shiawassee County.
“The defendant had no respect for this court,” Brown said. “No respect for police. No respect for the rule of law. He thought he didn’t have to follow the rules we all follow.”
Lott has a pending CSC-1 case in circuit court that is scheduled for jury trial at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30.
