In response to Dennis Hrcka’s explanation of how and why evangelical Christians can flock to support President Donald Trump; consider please, what Jesus would do should he return, and before we kill him again.
The most important thing about Jesus — referring to the philosopher who wandered Palestine — was that he had no performance principle: You only had to be human to be extended his succor and beneficence.
It’s quite clear that for those welded (a descriptively apt word choice) to a particular established religion, whether Hindu, Catholicism or any other, it is all about performance principles.
Hrcka identifies the two red-alert issues as religious liberty and life. He errs in his understanding of the former as “what our great country was formed on,” but I’ll not take that on now.
As to what he refers to as “life,” Hrcka seems nothing, but is excessively conservative in his apparent limit of human concern to the unborn. I have never known him to express a hint of discomfort with state-sanctioned capital punishment. Nor have I heard him say anything about the truly wicked maternal mortality among black women who live not far from here.
The true reveal comes when he shudders to think, “What America would look like without Trump: open borders and socialism.”
In his essential conservatism in these matters it conveniently matters not what Jesus would do, nor does it matter that Jesus would surely appear as swarthy and as needful as those mostly Catholic refugees seeking Christian charity at our southern border.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
