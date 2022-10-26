Floyd J. Arvoy

Age 85, of Fenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at McLaren Hospital in Flint, surrounded by his son and grandson, and enveloped in love and prayer by his granddaughter and daughter-in-law.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, 501 N. Saginaw St. in Durand.
The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. There will be a lunch offered by the family at the Durand City Hall Community Room immediately following the service.
Floyd was born in Durand, on March 5, 1937, one of seven children of Joseph and Mary (Drenovsky). Like his brothers and sister, he modeled what it was like to live the life of a Midwest farm boy and a hard-working man dedicated to providing a better life for his family. Floyd was a graduate of Durand High School and the owner of several county fair ribbons. An award-winning driver and a car, train and tractor buff, Floyd won the Shiawassee and Genesee County Drivers Training Awards at age 16 and came in third statewide at the Michigan State Fair.
A lifelong General Motors loyalist, he enjoyed his new light blue 1954 Corvette until entering the U.S. Army in 1955, where he was stationed at Fort Knox (of course). Over the years, Floyd worked in construction, including for C.J. Rogers and Durand Sand and Gravel; in retail, for Morrie’s Shoes and as the owner of Floyd’s Clio Bootery; and in commercial real estate, retiring as an agent from Grant Hamady Realtors. However, all who knew Floyd knew that he was most at home operating heavy machinery. In the mid-1960s, he ran the giant crawler crane that dug out the orchestra section of Whiting Auditorium in Flint. In “retirement,” he played full-time at McKenzie Crushing on bucket excavators and front-end loaders.
Up until this week, Floyd was busy restoring antique farm tractors and a 1969 Camaro. An avid gardener who grew up on a farm in Durand, he welcomed the deer to his property with food and salt licks (no shooting) — but not the groundhogs. He was a loyal fan of his Michigan sports teams and watched every game, even the Lions. Grandpa Floyd played the role of a curmudgeon, but many knew well his deep love for family and adoration for his grandkids. Arvoy-Drenovsky family reunions (at niece Debbie and Ralph’s) and holiday gatherings were always a highlight for him. More than a few people have remarked about the tears of joy that glinted in his eyes each time he saw his grandkids Ben and Emma on stage through the years. Most recently, he was overjoyed to learn that his son finally got married again.
Floyd is survived by his son Morris “Moe” and daughter-in-law Emily; granddaughter Emma; grandson Benjamin; sister Helen; brother John and sister-in-law Patricia; and sister-in-law Betty.
He was preceded in death by his second wife Beverly; his ex-wife Joellen “Jody,” with whom he grandparented grandly; brothers Thomas (Nan), Robert (Betty), Joseph, Edward (Georgia) and Walter (Carol); and his parents.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.