The Argus-Press
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s defense was stellar once again as the Marauders remained unbeaten with a 60-27 win Tuesday over visiting Byron.
Ovid-Elsie (8-0 overall, 6-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) was paced by freshman forward Axel Newell’s 17 points and six rebounds. Logan Thompson and Clay Wittenberg each scored eight points. Adam Barton came up with five steals.
Byron (2-5, 2-3), which trailed 17-6 after one quarter and 33-8 by halftime, was topped by senior Justin Frye, with eight points and two steals. Caden Aldrich had five points and five rebounds, while James Miller had five points and four rebounds.
“We’re really proud of the way we defended tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “We focused a lot this week on being the aggressor and playing with more intensity and the guys executed that.”
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 2 4-4 9, James Miller 1 3-6 5, Trevor Ritter 2 0-0 4, Jonathan Magee 0 2-2 2, Caden Aldrich 2 1-1 5, Nathan Erdman 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 10-13 27.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Axel Newell 5 7-10 17, Jacob Tomasek 2 1-4 5, Adam Barton 1 0-0 3, Colin Fluharty 1 0-0 2, Beau Price 1 0-0 2, Gunner McCreery 1 0-0 3, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 7, Alex Eichenberg 1 0-0 3, Clay Wittenberg 3 1-2 8, Logan Thompson 3 0-0 8, Perrien Rasch 1 0-3 2. Totals 21 11-21 60.
Chesaning 46,
New Lothrop 34
CHESANING — Mason Struck had 14 points with 10 rebounds and quick-starting Chesaning defeated New Lothrop 46-34 Tuesday.
The Indians (7-3, 6-1 MMAC) ran out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and bounced back from Friday’s loss at Durand.
“As a team, we recognized we did not have the intensity we needed last Friday,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “The guys made sure to not allow that to happen again tonight.”
Evan List had 14 points with five boards for Chesaning, while Eli Escamilla had nine points and three steals. Reese Greenfelder had 10 rebounds.
Ty Kohlmann scored 18 points with four 3-pointers for New Lothrop (3-3, 3-2 MMAC). Jordan Belmer scored nine points.
“We really struggled in the first quarter shooting and they got off to a quick start offensively,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “That proved to be too much to overcome. However, I am really proud of my team for the way they fought back.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 18 points, Jordan Belmer 9 , Jaden Curry 4, Max Spencer 3.
CHESANING SCORING: Mason Struck 14, Evan List 14, Eli Escamilla 9, Brady Coon 5, Reese Greenfelder 4.
Durand 62,
Mt. Morris 59
DURAND — Durand won its fifth straight game as Gabe Lynn scored 22 points with eight steals.
Lynn hit three 3-pointers and handed out three assists as the Railroaders improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the MMAC.
Austin Kelley scored 13 points with four steals for Durand. Mason Pancheck scored nine points with eight rebounds and Evan Samson had seven points and five rebounds.
Mt. Morris fell to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the MMAC.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 5 2-4 13, Alex Bruni 1 1-2 3, Gabe Lynn 7 5-6 22, Carson LePage 1 2-4 4, Markell Tate 1 0-3 2, Mason Pancheck 2 5-6 9, Jaxon Smith 1 0-2 2, Evan Samson 2 3-8 7. Totals 20 18-35 62.
Lakewood 57,
Perry 36
LAKE ODESSA — Lakewood turned back Perry 57-36 Tuesday.
D.J. Jenks scored 11 points for Perry (5-3, 2-2 GLAC). Cody Swain scored nine points with seven assists and Colton Sanderson had six points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
Lakewood (8-1, 4-0 GLAC) was led by Jayce Cusack’s 19 points and Caleb Hull’s 16. Lakewood is tied atop the league standings with unbeaten Olivet.
Flint Hamady 68,
Morrice 18
FLINT — Jakobe Boose and Amari Blythe each scored 18 points to lead Flint Hamady past Morrice 68-18 Tuesday.
The Orioles (3-6) featured Todd Nanasy’s six points. Nanasy had a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter. Aaron Davis scored four points.
The Hawks improved to 4-3.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 2 0-0 4, Jonah Mosher 1 1-4 3, Drew McGowan 1 1-2 3, Todd Nanasy 2 0-0 6, Brett McGowan 0 2-2 2. Totals 6 4-9 18.
Fowlerville 74, Owosso 48
OWOSSO — Owosso suffered a 74-48 loss to Fowlerville Tuesday.
The Trojans fell to 0-7 overall. The Gladiators rose to 5-3.
No other information was reported.
