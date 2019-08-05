Obedience

Advanced Grad Novice A

First place: Maria Gross

Graduate Novice B

First place: Cecilia Gross

Beginning Novice A

First place: Jordyn Pangborn

Beginning Novice B

First place:_Michael Butcher

Second place:Brittney Butcher

Alizabeth Ariss

Michael Butcher

Beginning Novice B

First place:_Alex Elford

Second place:Clara Gross

Haylie Livingston

Logan Herrick

Novice A

Haylie Livingston

Novice B

First place:_Emily Suggs

Second place:Elizabeth Vreibel

Clara Gross

Myra Johnson

Lillian Evans

Veronica Gross

Kylie O’Brien

PreNovice A

First place:_Allen Cole

Second place:Marina Perdue

Joseph Edington

Loralei Millar

Shianna Underwood

Tanner Pylman

Pre Novice B 98-03

First place:_Caleb Marshall

Brittney Butcher

Sky-Lynn Woolworth

Cecilia Gross

Malary Thorsby

Alex Elford

Mackenzie Taylor

Myra Johnson

Cheyenne Mellen

Pre Novice B 04-05

First place:_Kalea Berry

Jamie Elford

Victor Shubitowski

Devan Leader

Malachi Sims

Pre Novice B 06-07

First place:_Jordyn Pangborn

Allison LaMay

Dakota Mellen

Missy Flores

Nicholas McCurdy

Landon Perdue

Asia Blankenship

Kyler Leader

Pre Novice B 08-10

First place:_Brynn Pangborn

Sage Cole

William Shubitowski

Leona Gross

Arthur Cole

Allie Beard

Showmanship

Champion Showmanship 1998-6/2003

First place:_Brittney Butcher

Cecilia Gross

Maria Gross

Elizabeth Vreibel

Clara Gross

Champion Showmanship 7/2003-07

First place:_Myra Johnson

Lillian Evans

Cheyenne Mellen

Haylie Livingston

Veronica Gross

Jordyn Pangborn

Logan Herrick

Novice Showmanship 2003-05

First place:_Mackenzie Taylor

Victor Shubitowski

Devan Leader

Malachi Sims

Novice Showmanship 2006-08

First place:_Allen Cole

Brynn Pangborn

Sage Cole

Leona Gross

Novice Showmanship 2009-10

First place:_Marina Perdue

Joseph Edington

Loralei Millar

Arthur Cole

Shianna Underwood

Open Showmanship 2001-05

First place:_Michael Butcher

Alex Elford

Kalea Berry

Kyler Leader

Gina Obrien

Open Showmanship 2006-07

First place:_Allyson LaMay

Dakota Mellen

Missy Flores

Landon Perdue

Asia Blankenship

HIGH IN TRIAL

First place:_Missy Flores

