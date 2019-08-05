Obedience
Advanced Grad Novice A
First place: Maria Gross
Graduate Novice B
First place: Cecilia Gross
Beginning Novice A
First place: Jordyn Pangborn
Beginning Novice B
First place:_Michael Butcher
Second place:Brittney Butcher
Alizabeth Ariss
Michael Butcher
Alizabeth Ariss
Beginning Novice B
First place:_Alex Elford
Second place:Clara Gross
Haylie Livingston
Logan Herrick
Novice A
Haylie Livingston
Novice B
First place:_Emily Suggs
Second place:Elizabeth Vreibel
Clara Gross
Myra Johnson
Lillian Evans
Veronica Gross
Kylie O’Brien
PreNovice A
First place:_Allen Cole
Second place:Marina Perdue
Joseph Edington
Loralei Millar
Shianna Underwood
Tanner Pylman
Pre Novice B 98-03
First place:_Caleb Marshall
Brittney Butcher
Sky-Lynn Woolworth
Cecilia Gross
Malary Thorsby
Alex Elford
Mackenzie Taylor
Myra Johnson
Cheyenne Mellen
Pre Novice B 04-05
First place:_Kalea Berry
Jamie Elford
Victor Shubitowski
Devan Leader
Malachi Sims
Pre Novice B 06-07
First place:_Jordyn Pangborn
Allison LaMay
Dakota Mellen
Missy Flores
Missy Flores
Nicholas McCurdy
Landon Perdue
Asia Blankenship
Kyler Leader
Pre Novice B 08-10
First place:_Brynn Pangborn
Brynn Pangborn
Sage Cole
William Shubitowski
Leona Gross
Arthur Cole
Allie Beard
.
Showmanship
Champion Showmanship 1998-6/2003
First place:_Brittney Butcher
Cecilia Gross
Maria Gross
Elizabeth Vreibel
Clara Gross
Champion Showmanship 7/2003-07
First place:_Myra Johnson
Lillian Evans
Cheyenne Mellen
Haylie Livingston
Veronica Gross
Jordyn Pangborn
Logan Herrick
Novice Showmanship 2003-05
First place:_Mackenzie Taylor
Victor Shubitowski
Devan Leader
Malachi Sims
Novice Showmanship 2006-08
First place:_Allen Cole
Brynn Pangborn
Sage Cole
Leona Gross
Novice Showmanship 2009-10
First place:_Marina Perdue
Joseph Edington
Loralei Millar
Arthur Cole
Shianna Underwood
Open Showmanship 2001-05
First place:_Michael Butcher
Alex Elford
Kalea Berry
Kyler Leader
Gina Obrien
Open Showmanship 2006-07
First place:_Allyson LaMay
Dakota Mellen
Missy Flores
Landon Perdue
Asia Blankenship
HIGH IN TRIAL
First place:_Missy Flores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.