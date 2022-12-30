CORUNNA — The tone was set early by Corunna’s swarming and stingy man-to-man defense.
The Cavaliers held visiting Carrollton scoreless for the first eight minutes while building a 13-0 lead.
Corunna continued to pull away during Thursday’s 54-21 non-conference victory as senior guard Sydnie Gillett scored a game-best 16 points and senior guard Kira Patrick scored 13 points.
Corunna, which led 26-8 at halftime and 44-13 after three quarters, improved to 5-2 overall while Carrollton fell to 0-8 overall. In a game in which nine different Cavalier players scored, head coach Ron Birchmeier said it was good for his team to shake off some Christmas break rust and get some good minutes for his entire team.
He said he was happy with his team’s defensive performance, especially in the first quarter.
“The point of emphasis this week has been on our defense,” Birchmeier said. “We still have a lot of work to do and what we are trying to accomplish but tonight was a step in the right direction, the first quarter.”
Gillett echoed those thoughts on the defensive emphasis that Corunna has applied to its game over the last week.
“We’ve really been focused on our defense in practice a lot andI think tonight it really showed how hard we’ve worked on it,” Gillett said. “And we all played well together as a team defensively. We’ve mainly been focusing on our man-to-man principles and we really stepped up tonight and shut them down.”
The Cavaliers quickly took a 6-0 lead with baskets by Gillett, Maddy Beard and Hailee Betts. Gillett scored five points in the first quarter while Beard added four.
Patrick spearheaded Corunna’s 13-8 run in the second quarter, scoring six of her points. Gillett and Patrick combined for 13 points in the third quarter when Corunna went on an 18-5 run.
In the fourth quarter, Corunna freshman Rachel Steinacker scored all six of her points on inside moves to the basket. Emily Reichert, Emma Holmes and Beard all scored four points in the contest.
All but two of Corunna’s players who dressed scored.
“I think we really tried to have everyone score tonight,” Gillett said. “That was kind of a goal and it was just a really fun atmosphere and we were all playing as a team.”
Birchmeier said it was good to get some quality minutes for the Cavalier reserves because they will be needed in upcoming games.
“We got a lot of players in today and we got some of the rust off from the break,” Birchmeier said. “So that was what we really wanted to get accomplished today and our January schedule definitely gets tougher and we have to start getting ready for it.
Carrollton was led by point guard Nia Baldwin who scored nine points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Sydnie Gillett 7 2-3 16, Hailee Betts 1 0-2 2, Kira Patrick 5 3-4 13, Emily Reichert 2 0-0 4, Emma Holmes 2 0-0 4, Jorja Napier 1 1-1 3, Gracie TerMeer 1 0-0 2, Rachel Steinacker 3 0-0 6, Maddy Beard 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 6-10 54.
CARROLLTON SCORING: Monyea Haynes 1 0-0 3, Destiny Sanders 1 2-4 4, Nia Baldwin 4 1-3 9, Alana Tyus 1 0-2 3, Aneya McClain 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 3-11 21.
