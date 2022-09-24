Charles “Charlie” Zimmerman

Age 89, of Flint — formerly of Owosso — passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Pleasant View.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton with Father Steve Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at New Calvary in Flint. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Charles was born July 16, 1933 in Flint, the son of George and Mary (VanElickhoutte) Zimmerman.
He graduated from Holy Redeemer in Flint.
Charlie enjoyed learning about history and tinkering with electronics.
He retired from General Motors V8 engine plant after many years of service as an electrician.
Charlie is survived by his special friend Dick Grondin and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers George and John.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Whaley Children’s Center in Flint.
