By David Shefter
Senior Staff Writer, USGA
and The Argus-Press
DETROIT — For the previous two days at the Country Club of Detroit, Tim Hogarth’s golf game had been impeccable.
The Northridge, California, resident made 11 birdies against one bogey during 36 holes of stroke play in the 66th U.S. Senior Amateur, matching the championship scoring mark of 134.
But the medalist and top seed couldn’t find the same form in match play Monday, particularly with the putter, and lost in the opening round.
No. 64 seed Kory Frost, of Trabuco Canyon, California, took full advantage of his opponent’s struggles. The 64-year-old stunned Hogarth in 21 holes; the first time since 2003 that the No. 1 seed was ousted in the round of 64.
Ninth-seeded Jerry Gunthorpe, of Ovid, however, advanced in the opening round of match play, defeating 56th seed Terry Wamack, of Columbus, Ohio, 5-and-3 to advance to today’s round of 32.
“(S)tarted out kind of like the way I’ve been playing my other two rounds my ball striking was really good, but myself in good positions on the green didn’t have much stress in the round at all,” Gunthorpe said. “One goofy hole on 11, but overall it was sound from start to finish. Not many greens missed and that was pretty solid from start to finish.”
Gunthorpe recorded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 9 and 10 (both par 5s) to go five up, and closed out the match with a birdie at the par-4, 370-yard 15th hole.
“I’ve been just putting myself in real good positions on the green,” Gunthorpe explained. “(My son) Nate, my caddy, has got some really good numbers for me what I need to hit it where I need to land at work the ball needs to release to and so we’re not putting a lot of stress on the putter, so we’re putting up hill and a lot of areas of the green and it’s, it’s really stress free. It’s been not easy but it’s, it’s a challenge on this golf course, obviously, because the greens are not easy to green complexes.”
Gunthorpe was scheduled to play Brad Wayment this morning at 8:06 a.m. The winner advances to Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
“I’m just trying to concentrate on myself on my should,” Gunthorpe said. “I don’t really pay attention too much to (who I play) because I’m more concentrating on my own. What I need to do to prepare for the next one so I’m just going to try to do more of the same if I get too caught up in who I’m playing it’s too much focus on something else. So what I need to be concentrating on.”
Gunthorpe advanced to match play after shooting 141 over two days and tying for sixth with five other players. He qualified for the tournament by shooting 71 at Oakland Hills Country Club’s North Course in July.
In the top match of the day, Frost watched Hogarth miss a 5-foot par putt to win the match on the par-4 20th hole, then executed a 20-yard greenside bunker shot on the par-5 21st hole to 2 feet.
Hogarth, the 1996 U.S. Amateur Public Links champion and 2010 U.S. Mid-Amateur runner-up, hit pitch from the fairway to 5 feet, but missed the birdie putt. Frost converted his birdie attempt to eliminate the veteran of 37 USGA championships.
“It’s a little prayer there,” said Frost of his bunker shot. “That’s a tough shot. I knew that Tim was going to knock it close. I thought for sure he would make the putt.”
That wasn’t the only exta-hole match of the day. Steve Harwell, of Mooresville, N.C., a quarterfinalist in 2019, eliminated 2018 champion Jeff Wilson, of Fairfield, Calif., in 23 holes. A two-putt par from 20 feet on the 242-yard, par-3 fifth hole allowed Harwell to advance. Wilson found the right greenside bunker and missed his par putt from 18 feet.
No. 2 seed Chip Lutz, of Reading, Pennsylvania, the active consecutive cut streak leader in the U.S. Senior Amateur at 11, overcame a 2-down deficit after two holes to defeat Robert Nelson, of Fairhope, Ala., 5 and 3. The 2015 champion won six of the next eight holes in upping his total match wins in this championship to 26.
Third seed Sean Knapp, of Oakmont, Pa., the 2017 champion; fourth seed and 2015 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball runner-up Sherrill Britt, of West End, N.C.; fifth seed and 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur runner-up Roger Newsom, of Virginia Beach, Va.; sixth seed and 2013 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Michael McCoy, of Des Moines, Iowa; and eighth seed Chris Fieger, of Denver, Pa., also advanced.
No. 7 Jeff Knox, of Augusta, Georgia, fell to 2017 semifinalist Craig Davis, of Chula Vista, Calif., 4 and 2.
— Mary-Jo Green, director of communications, Golf Association of Michigan, contributed to this report.
