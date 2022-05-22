James L Daenzer

Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at St. Phillip Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Brian Heidt officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
James was born March 28, 1940 in Saginaw, the son of Harold and Lorna (Hildner) Daenzer.
He graduated from Frankenmuth High School, class of 1958, and attended Michigan State and Eastern Michigan University where he earned his master’s degree in business administration.
James was an avid church member at St. Phillip Lutheran and was a fireman for Owosso Twp. for 22 years.
He married his love, Phyllis Daenzer, on Sept. 7, 1963. She predeceased him on Feb. 6, 2014.
James worked in various jobs over the years, including stops at Paul’s Hardware, Indian Trails — for 14 years — and Chemical Bank, until retiring in 2007.
James is survived by his daughters Carmen (Curtis) Herald and Andrea (Jeff) Kidd; grandchildren Jeremiah, Aaron, Brittany and Joshua; many nieces and nephews, plus other loving friends and family.
In addition to his wife, James was predeceased by his son Ryan and sister Myra Daenzer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Phillips Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
