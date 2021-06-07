Injury can’t deter Perry’s Lewis from state finals

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
PERRY — Rest and recuperation were the right tonic for Perry senior Hailey Lewis ahead of Saturday’s state track and field finals.
Lewis,who pulled her hamstring at Tuesday’s Lansing Honor Roll meet, finished second in the long jump (17 feet, 51/2 inches) and anchored the Ramblers’ third-place 400-meter relay team (51.25 seconds) at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 finals at Jenison.
Lewis ran the anchor leg of the 1,600 relay, which finished 22nd in 4:32.08.
“I’m relaxing mentally and physically, stretching and just trying to stay confident,” Lewis said ahead of the meet.
Lewis was an All-Stater in the long jump as a sophomore, placing third (16-8 1/2), and finished ninth as a freshman (15-81/4).
She didn’t quite clear the the 18-foot mark she was hoping for Saturday, but her 17-01/2 performance was her best-ever jump and the second-longest in Perry history. Julie O’Donnell set the Perry long jump record at 18-13/4 in 1981.
“I never get super nervous for it and it’s something that I’ve always felt was super fun,” Lewis said of the long jump. “I’ve really focused on the long jump through the years and it’s something I’m constantly working on.”
One of her biggest highlights this season came when she had the third-longest long jump in Perry girls history while placing first at the Greater Lansing Activities Conference Championships.
“I jumped 17-4 1/2 at the league meet at Olivet,” Lewis said. “I’ve just been wanting to get farther and farther toward 18 (feet).”
Lewis said the long jump has been her favorite event since the seventh grade. She’s worked with a long jump coach in Pontiac as well as Perry assistant coach Carl Willits, who has helped guide Lewis in that event.
“Carl and I would meet up at the school over the summer, like three days a week, and he’s helped me a lot,” Lewis said.
Another major highlight for Lewis was being a part of a school-record run in the 400 relay. Kallei Brown, Anna Nixon, Jadyn Johnson and Lewis clocked a time of 51.17 seconds — eclipsing the former record of 51.49 set in 2005 — during a first-place showing at the Division 3 regionals at Bath.
“That was really big for us,” Lewis said. “I’ve been trying to get that since my freshman year. To have that happen my senior year was pretty cool. We all ran a pretty good race. We all had super handoffs and all of us had good competition.”
Lewis also joined forces with Emma Cochrane, Brown and Johnson in the 1,600 relay to finish second at the regionals and qualify for the state finals.
Lewis also qualified for five events for the Honor Roll meet — the 100-meter dash, the 200 dash, the long jump, the 400 relay and 300 hurdles. She ended up placing second in the long jump and fourth in the 400 relay.
Perry head track and field coach Jeff Dietz said Lewis’ versatilty is quite remarkable.
“She’s a great athlete and I don’t think I’ve ever had an athlete qualify in five different events (for the Lansing Honor Roll Meet),” he said.
Lewis maintained a 4.067 GPA and graduated in the top 10 of her class. The vice president of the National Honor Society, Lewis was also a student council representative as well as National Arts Society member and math club member. Although her college plans are still undecided, she plans to pursue a dental hygienist degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.