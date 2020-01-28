Financial firm to host events
OWOSSO — Mowinski Financial, 800 W. Main St., is hosting a pair of events at its newly remodeled location.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30, the company is hosting the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Connect @ Four event.
From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 31, the financial firm is open to the public. The event coincides with the company’s 10-year anniversary.
“We would like to show our appreciation to our clients and thank the community for their continued support,” President Brent Mowinski said.
Upon arrival, people can park in the front, back or along the side of the building.
