LINDEN — Todd Nanasy of Morrice swept the discus (142 feet, 1 inch) and the shot put (45-2) as the Oriole boys finished second overall at the Blue Devil Relays hosted by Lake Fenton Saturday.
Morrice scored 33 points in the six-school field and trailed only Flint Powers Catholic (54). Lake Fenton was third (26), followed by Flint Beecher (15), Otisville-LakeVille (2) and Almont (1).
Brett McGowan of Morrice placed second in the shot put (43-111/2) and second in the discus (118-4). Morrice got individual thirds from Drew McGowan (high jump, 5-6) and Luke Dutcher (1600-meter run, 5:18.36).
Morrice was second in the sprint medley relay with Tim Ramsey, Dustin Copeland, Drew McGowan and Logan Smith (2:50.69). Morrice also finished second in the shuttle hurdle relays with Peyton McGowan, Dutcher, Smith and Jonah Mosher (1:18.64).
Oriole girls third at Lake Fenton
LINDEN — Savannah Miles placed first in the shot put (26-9) and Emma Valentine won the high jump (5-0) to lead the Morrice girls to a third-place finish at Saturday’s five-school Blue Devil Relays at Lake Fenton High School.
Morrice scored 30 points and trailed front-running Lake Fenton (42) and second-place Flint Powers Catholic (37).
Morrice was first in the 800-meter relay in 2:00.32 thanks to Nevaeh Hulbert, Aubrey Rogers, Maisie Campbell and Valentine.
Ella Wyzga of Morrice was second in the shot put (26-81/2) while Miles was second in the discus (78-7).
Payton Gutting was third in the long jump (12-6).
BASEBALL
Hornets fare 1-1 at Goodrich
GOODRICH — New Lothrop defeated Montrose 17-3 in four innings and lost to No. 10-ranked Goodrich, 5-4 at Saturday’s Goodrich tournament.
Cannan Cromwell clubbed three hits and drove in three runs in the victory over the Rams. Grayson Orr added a pair of doubles. Caleb Sharpe was the winning pitcher.
Hornets (6-1) head coach Ben Almasy called the game against Goodrich (10-0) “a classic.”
Alex Henige took the pitching loss for the Hornets despite striking out eight and giving up two earned runs in five innings.
Both teams scored three runs in the first inning before Goodrich tallied single runs in the fourth and fifth. New Lothrop scored one in the top of the sixth.
New Lothrop got two hits off the bat of Ty Kohlmann. Brady Birchmeier had one hit and one RBI.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chesaning 6, Caro 2
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Caro 6-2 Thursday.
Singles winners for Chesaning (3-1-1) were Lilly Skaryd and Kylie Morse. Suffering losses in singles play were Andee Hosner and Terrah Moore. Capturing doubles victories for the Indians were No. 1 players Avery Butcher and Kennedy McAlpine; Alexia Mugute and Alex Moore at No. 2 doubles; Alyssa Crane and Katie Diener at No. 3 doubles and Maya Burtch and Marissa Escamilla at No. 4.
