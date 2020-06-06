Census 2020 Response Percentage as of June 3:
United States 60.6
Michigan 67.2 (4th in U.S.)
Shiawassee County 72.6 (13th in state)
Cities/Villages
New Lothrop 75.9
Durand 73.7
Lennon 73
Ovid 73
Chesaning 72.9
Elsie 72.8
Corunna 71.8
Vernon 70.4
Byron 70.4
Owosso 69.9
Perry 67.5
Townships
Maple Grove 84.2
Bennington 80.4
New Haven 79.7
Sciota 79.7
Hazelton 79.6
Middlebury 78.8
Venice 78.4
Rush 78.3
Burns 77.1
Caledonia 76.8
Owosso 76.6
Chesaning 76.5
Antrim 76.5
Shiawassee 75.7
Woodhull 74.5
Fairfield 73.8
Perry 67.5
