Durand’s End of Summer Cruisin’ made a strong return Saturday as more than 300 antique, classic and custom vehicles lined Saginaw Street, much to the delight of hundreds of area residents. The 31st annual show revved up at 9 a.m., rebounding after a 2020 coronavirus cancellation. A vendor fair along Clinton Street accompanied Saturday’s festivities. Thirty-two trophies were awarded to show participants shortly after 3 p.m.

