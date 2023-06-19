VERNON TWP. — On the surface, the array of classic trucks, motorcycles and muscle cars lined up 5240 S. New Lothrop Road Saturday looked like a typical auto show.
But there was more afoot than just another opportunity for gearheads to get an eyeful of classic chrome.
Saturday’s show was the 14th hosted by the Durand Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3851 with the express purpose of helping provide for a family with a child battling for their life.
Funds are raised via a combination of a $25 participation fee for those wishing to show off their rides (67 rodders and eight motorcyclists were on hand this year) and silent auctions and raffles held throughout the day.
Usually, the beneficiary of the fundraiser is a family whose child is fighting cancer, said Patti Perry, chairperson of the show — and owner of a spiffy 1969 Plymouth GTX on display Saturday — for the last three years.
But this year the Eagles found themselves moved by the plight of Coleman Sovis — a 6-month-old boy who has been hospitalized in a pediatric intensive care unit for more than two months.
Sovis suffers from severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH) defines SCID as “a group of rare disorders caused by mutations in different genes involved in the development and function of infection-fighting immune cells.”
Robin Stechschulte, Sovis’ grandmother, said the family first knew something was wrong when Sovis suffered a thrush infection when he was about three months old. She said Sovis had to go to the doctor several times when the usually treatable oral infection didn’t go away.
Stechschulte said doctors first thought Sovis was dehydrated, but his condition continued to deteriorate. He went from Memorial Healthcare in Owosso to eventually to the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, before being transported via helicopter to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Approximately one week later, the SCID diagnosis was made.
“It hadn’t even occurred to me that it would be something like that. … You don’t expect something that rare to be home with your child or grandchild,” Stechschulte said. “He was born without T cells and an immune system.”
Per the NIH, SCID is generally fatal — usually within the first year or two of life — unless infants receive immune-restoring treatments, including transplants of stem cells, gene therapy or enzyme therapy.
Stechschulte said Sovis received a stem cell transplant from his mother, Sami Jo Sovis, on June 8. Though it may take up to 100 days to determine if the transplant is successful.
Needless to say, the situation has been fraught for the entire family.
Sammi Jo Sovis and Jordan Sovis, Coleman’s father, have been in the PICU with their child for the entirety of his ordeal. A Friday update on a Facebook page they maintain called “Cure for Coleman,” says that the youngest Sovis has been experiencing a very high respiratory rate resulting from a leakage into his chest cavity. Additionally, he suffering from withdrawal symptoms after doctors are trying to wean him off sedatives.
Despite this, the post includes one hopeful note — “Coleman SMILED for the first time since before he got sick! We got so many smiles today!!! It was so encouraging!”
Stechschulte said the funds raised at Saturday’s car show are greatly appreciated.
“I’ve been trying to go around and trying to meet people who brought their cars and members of Eagles just to thank them,” she said. “It can make a big difference to Coleman and his family since Sami and Jordan both run their own businesses and they’ve both been at the hospital with him for the last two months, so they don’t have income coming in and still have bills to pay.”
