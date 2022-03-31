By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
FREELAND — His father, John Fattal, was the point guard on the 1983 Corunna state championship basketball team and later became a successful head coach, teacher and, now, superintendent for the gold and black.
So it’s safe to say 27-year-old John Fattal Jr., comes by it honestly. A 2013 Corunna High School graduate, the younger Fattal is making a name for himself as the head hoops coach for Freeland, leading the boys varsity team to their first 20-0 regular season in 40 years this season.
But a perfect regular season wasn’t enough for Fattal — known best as “Johnny” in the Shiawassee County area — and his Falcons, who last week made the story even sweeter by advancing to the Division 2 state semifinals for the first time. Freeland played Friday at the Breslin Center and even though the No. 9-ranked Falcons lost to top-seeded Williamston, 65-45, in a battle of unbeatens, it was still a thrill Fattal won’t soon forget.
Like any coach worth his salt, Fattal heaped credit for the team’s success on the guys actually doing the playing.
“We just have phenomenal kids,” Fattal said. “When we went undefeated, it was awesome, don’t get me wrong, but the kids have been doing things the right way their entire life. So when that stuff started to happen, it was no surprise — 20-0 is a big time accomplishment and district champs is a big-time accomplishment, regional champs is a big-time accomplishment and so is the Breslin. But the kids … they do winning things every single day.”
Some of those winning things, hearken back to good, old-fashioned gridiron grit.
Freeland’s football team reached the Division 4 state semifinals in the fall, losing 30-27 to Chelsea after being stopped 1 yard from a touchdown in the final seconds. Bryson Huckeby, quarterbacked that squad, earning all-state recognition. He is one of several football players who also starred on the hardwood for the Falcons. That toughness — plus having nine seniors — went a long way towards making the Falcons’ dream season become a reality, Fattal said.
Fattal looks back on his days at Corunna with fondness. He said he had a lot of mentors to look up to, including head coach Kyle Clough.
“It was a great coaching staff to be honest, looking back,” Fattal said. “Kyle was the head coach and then my dad was an assistant and so was Steve Bush … I want to give my guys the same experience that I had while playing.”
Fattal was a 5-foot-7 point guard for the Cavaliers, who compiled a subpar 6-14 regular-season record in 2011-12 under Clough in his junior season, before going on a tear in the playoffs to capture Corunna’s first district title in nine years. The team reached the regional finals, where it fell Goodrich.
Then, in Fattal’s senior campaign, the Cavaliers went 17-4 and won the Capital Area Activities Conference White Division title. They lost by two points to Flint Southwestern, 52-50, in the district championship game.
Among the Corunna teammates Fattal played with were Mikhail Myles, M.J. Myles, brother Josh Fattal, Grant Renwick, Josh Osika, Mitchell Poirier and Hank Sizemore.
The Cavaliers had sputtered to a 9-77 record in the four years prior to Clough’s tenure at Corunna. He went 27-19 in his two years before heading down to Seymour, Indiana, to coach at Seymour High School. It was fortuitous for Fattal that their time in Corunna coincided.
After graduating from Corunna, Fattal had a one-semester run at Albion College — plus a stint coaching junior varsity football at Corunna under Chris Curtiss — Fattal followed Clough to the Hoosier state, setting himself up as an assistant at Seymour.
“I coached with Brent Jameson, Kyle Clough and Steve Bush,” Fattal said. “That was a blast.”
Fattal finished up his degree at Ferris State University, continuing to coach under Clough after he had moved back to Michigan to take the reins Rockford High School.
Finally, three years ago, Fattal went into business for himself at Freeland, where he also teaches full-time. After an 11-10 maiden voyage, Fattal had the Falcons up to 13-5 a season ago and could see how talented his team was and what potential it had.
“My first year, my second year, I kind of want to put the blame on me,” Fattal said. “We could have been better, record-wise, but I was just kind of the new guy. Year three? It’s not that I’ve arrived by any stretch. I still have a lot of growing to do but it’s like the kids are prepared to do what you want them to do, as long as you coach them that way.”
