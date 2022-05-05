By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
ELSIE — Sophomore Evalyn Cole gave Ovid-Elsie a 2-0 lead with goals in each half, but Eaton Rapids battled back to salvage a 2-2 nonconference tie Wednesday at Ovid-Elsie High School.
Cole, who now has a team-high 17 goals this season, caught the Greyhounds off guard with a left-footed shot with 20:59 left in the first half. Caitlyn Walter assisted on the score. Cole then made it 2-0 by converting a penalty kick a little more than three minutes into the second half, firing a hard shot to the right side of the net where the Greyhound goalie had no chance of reaching it.
Eaton Rapids — which owned a 12-10 advantage in shots on goal — got on the board when Camryn Buckingham scored on a quick shot from the left side of the goal with 21:03 left. The Greyhounds got the equalizer with 13:44 to go as Sophie Monroe scored on a hard shot from the right.
Ovid-Elsie had a few good opportunities late in the game but couldn’t convert.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Craig Thelen wasn’t immediately available for comment after the game. Assistant coach Chris Parker said the Marauders battled hard in a contest that featured two teams with winning records.
“Eaton Rapids is a real strong squad,” Parker said. “They play a tough schedule and that’s why we put them back on our schedule. We wanted to challenge ourselves. And I think we showed a lot today, although we had a two-goal lead. Two-goal leads you can’t really take for granted. They will go away quickly.”
In an email later on Wednesday. Thelen said O-E had nothing to be ashamed of.
“I wish we could have been able to get the win tonight, but I am pleased with a draw,” Thelen said. “Our ladies played hard tonight and easily could have let it slip away. However, our depleted squad found enough energy and courage to hold off a hard push from Eaton Rapids. Then they very nearly won the game at the end several times over. Our defense played well tonight while having to deal with constant overlapping runs from the Eaton Rapids offense. Kiah Longoria and Evalyn Cole did a great job of controlling the middle for us tonight while Hailee Campbell helped generate numerous dangerous situations for us. Ava Bates had a ton of outright saves for us tonight and led our team in intercepts as well. We would have been in a lot of trouble tonight without her in net.”’
The Marauders — getting 10 saves from Bates, now stand 7-2-1 overall. The Greyhounds broke a three-game losing skid and improved to 6-3-2.
While Eaton Rapids had more shots, Parker said the game could have easily gone Ovid-Elsie’s way.
“They may have had more shots but I think our opportunities were better,” Parker said. “Their keeper made some really great saves, especially there at the end. But I mean, we fought hard and that’s all we ever ask out of these kids.”
Cole said the Marauders would have preferred to have come away with a victory, but the tie does show improvement from last year, when the Marauders lost 3-0 to the Greyhounds on the road late in the regular season.
“I think we’ve improved a lot since last year,” Cole said. “We were up 2-0 today and I think we had a lot of opportunities for goals. Their goals were very good, but I think we could have definitely won that game.”
Bates had much the same take. She said the outcome showed the Marauders have improved.
“They beat us last year by a few goals and we didn’t score on them last year,” Bates said. “So when we got up by two we were really excited. I’m not sure if it got in our heads, but they came back and hit us with two shots. But hopefully we can win a conference and district title this year.
“The thing we can take away from today is just keep pushing the whole game. I think if we would have done that, we would have won.”
