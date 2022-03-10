Corunna’s Immanuel Baptist wins state hoops title

The Argus-Press
CLARKSTON — After losing in the state championship by one point in 2021 to Community Baptist School of Saginaw, Immanuel Baptist School of Corunna got the rematch it was hoping for in 2022.
Immanuel Baptist recently defeated Community 46-41 at Springfield Christian School to become the Michigan Association of Christian Schools Division 2 varsity state champions.
Immanuel topped Wixom Christian School 66-16 in the state quarterfinal and then defeated Bridgeport Baptist Academy 38-36 in the state semifinal.
Immanuel featured senior Micah Nash, who scored 26 points in the quarterfinals, 23 in the state semifinal and 21 points in the state championship game.
Immanuel had five seniors — Nash, Dylan Baker, Jordan Wilson, Jarrod Waddell and Matthew Stevens. Immanuel has now won three varsity boys state championships since 2014.
