Morrice’s Gutting navigated volleyball front line deftly, despite stature

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
MORRICE — Payton Gutting, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, sparkled in her role as outside hitter this year for the Morrice volleyball team.
Although standing just 5-foot-4 in height, the senior got the job done as an all-around standout, capturing first-team all-league honors.
But individual honors don’t stack up favorably to the Orioles’ team accomplishment of a Genesee Area Conference Blue Division championship with an 8-0 record, she said.
“That was definitely the biggest highlight of this year — we’ve only won one other league championship since I’ve been in high school,” Gutting said. “And this is the third one, like ever, the program has had. So that’s really nice.”
Morrice competed in the Division 4 district tournament this past week at Breckenridge. However, the Orioles lost in three sets to Fowler on Wednesday in the district semifinals. The Eagles won 25-14, 25-10, 25-15. Morrice finished the season with a 17-12-1 overall record.
Interviewed just hours before the district loss, Gutting said that, unsurprisingly, given her stature, she originally was more of a defensive specialist. That changed the past two years.
“So since I’ve starting playing, in sixth grade, all the way until just last year, my junior year, I was a defensive specialist/libero,” Gutting said. “I never played front row before.”
Gutting takes pride in being an all-around volleyball player.
The senior said there were plenty of standouts on the Morrice squad this season — including senior senior libero Kenzie Doerner, senior middle blocker Kaylee McGowan and junior outside hitter Aubrey Rogers.
“The kills are probably spread around pretty evenly between me and Aubrey Rogers — she’s our other outside hitter — and Kaylee McGowan also usually racks up quite a few kills at middle,” Gutting said. “I think we have a pretty strong front row.”
Gutting attributes her success on the front line to her wiles. Being crafty with the ball can overcome any height disadvantages, she said.
“Volleyball is definitely a game of just playing smart,” the senior said. “I think it can be a lot more mentally tough than it is physically tough because you just have to be aware of what’s going on at all times — always prepare for the unexpected.”
The senior also mentioned one other highlight for the season.
“It was the Webberville Quad we went to at the start of the season,” Gutting said. “We played both Perry and Webberville, which Webberville has always been a school rival for us. And Perry is kind of like a cross-town rival. So that was really fun to play both of them. We did end up losing but they went three sets and they were really good games. We played very well that night.”
Gutting, the daughter of Morrice head coach Brandy Gutting, said having her mom as the coach has its pluses and minuses. But she said it’s had more ups than downs.
“Obviously there’s like pros and cons having your mom as the coach but overall it’s actually been really nice,” the senior said. “It’s a really good experience. She’s been coaching since I was two. She was coaching my sister (Kendra) back in 2007.”
The senior Gutting said that Payton has been a pleasure to coach.
“It’s always hard being the daughter of a head coach,” said Brandy Gutting. “As a senior, she’s one of our three captains. She helped us win the league title. Payton was selected first team all conference in the GAC Blue. She served 92 percent and recorded 42 kills in conference play with 76 digs … But I think her biggest accomplishment is being a Shiawassee Scholar. She’s the only one at Morrice.”
Gutting has maintained a 4.0 grade point average and she is one of only 50 students in the Shiawassee Scholar Class of 2023 through the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District.
“Next year, hopefully I’ll be going to the University of Michigan. I just applied there. I plan on majoring in psychology as a part of the pre-law program,” Gutting said.
The senior has also competed in track and field at Morrice — specializing in the long jump and the 4x100-meter relay. Gutting helped Morrice finish second in the league meet in the 4x100 with Nevaeh Hulbert, Rogers and Emma Valentine (58.78). Gutting also teamed with Hulbert, Eliza Latunski and Maisie Campbell to help the Orioles place second in the league meet in the 4x400 relay (5:41.01).
“I think the 4x100 relay was our best but we did get second in the GAC in the 4x400,” the senior said. “My best long jump last year was 13-1 but I was having a lot of ankle problems but my overall P.R. was 14-4. That would have been my eighth-grade year.”
Besides being a member of the National Honor Society, Gutting has also served as student council treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.