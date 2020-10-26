The Argus-Press
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Owosso Country Club member Jerry Gunthorpe finished third Oct. 20 in the individual portion of the Golfweek Challenge Cup at PGA National, just three shots behind individual winner Gene Elliott.
Elliott, the No. 1 ranked senior player in the world edged Bob Royak in a one-hole playoff after both men finished 3-under par.
Elliott went into the final day of the 36-hole tournament with a one shot lead, but shot 73 to Royak’s 72.
Gunthorpe finished even par for the tournament after shooting 71-73. He was three shots clear of the fourth-place finishers Doug Hanzel and Tommy Brennan.
Both rounds of the tournament took place on the PGA National championship course (gold tees) after the second round was washed out by rain. Gunthorpe had three birdies and two bogeys in the opening round, and three bogeys and two birdies in the second.
The tournament divides players into teams. This year, Elliott and Ken Kinkopf were the captains. Each captain picks 10 players with the others chosen by draw. The Golfweek website does not specify to which team Gunthorpe belonged.
In September, Gunthorpe won the Golf Association of Michigan Mid-Amateur Senior Championship at Boyne Highlands by five shots. Gunthorpe was the only player under par over two days.
Gunthorpe shot 72-70 on the Moors and Hills courses.
David Bartnick of Livonia shot 147 to finish second.
