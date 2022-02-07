The Argus-Press
GOODRICH — Goodrich edged Corunna 69-68 in overtime Friday in a boys basketball cliffhanger.
Peyton Termeer scored 22 points for the Cavaliers. Termeer drained five of Corunna’s 12 3-pointers in the game. Tarick Bower scored 12 points, Logan Roka scored 11 and Braylon Socia added 10.
The Cavs were outscored 4-3 in the overtime period.
Goodrich improved to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the Flint Metro Stars Division. Corunna fell to 5-7 overall and 3-4 in league play.
CORUNNA SCORING: Logan Roka 3 3-4 11, Wyatt Bower 3 2-5 8, Tarick Bower 3 4-4 12, Peyton Termeer 6 5-6 22, Braylon Socia 4 0-0 10, Jaden Edington 1 0-2 2, A.J. Brieger 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 14-21 68.
Olivet 70, Laingsburg 56
OLIVET — Olivet topped Laingsburg 70-56 Friday in boys basketball play.
Zander Woodruff scored 21 points for the Wolfpack (7-4) and Eli Woodruff scored 10. The Wolfpack trailed by just one point midway through the fourth quarter, but Olivet (12-1) was able to pull away down the stretch,.
“Olivet pulled away with a couple of big three’s and then some free throws,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon 57, Owosso 32
ORTONVILLE — Owosso suffered its third straight loss with Friday’s 57-32 setback at Ortonville Brandon.
Kendall Anderson scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Trojans. Reese Thayer scored seven points.
The loss lowered Owosso to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in league play.
