By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
ELSIE — Lauren Barton and Caitlin Walter each scored 15 points and Ovid-Elsie used a 15-2 third-quarter run to down Durand 48-37 Friday.
Barton finished with a double-double, also pulling down 10 rebounds, as the Marauders snapped a two-game slide and improved to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ovid-Elsie trailed 22-19 at halftime, but then took control in the third. Barton scored six points in the frame and Walter added five. Kaylee Hall hit a 3-pointer during the run.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, defensively, we knew we had to stop (Durand’s Kennedy) Pawloski and (Jordyn) Lawrence,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Despite Lawrence being a freshman, she’s a good player. She doesn’t have much of a conscience, where’s she’s shooting from. And Pawloski can dribble-drive. We made a couple of adjustments.”
Cunningham also said his team did a good job of getting to the free-throw line.
Ovid-Elsie made 13 of 20 free throws, while Durand went 3-for-8.
“(Getting to the line) was one of our goals,” Cunningham said. “In our loss to Chesaning, we gave up 21 offensive rebounds and we preached Wednesday and Thursday in practice, that just can’t take place anymore.”
Durand was led by 11 points from Pawloski. Jordyn Lawrence added 10 points and Madison Raley scored seven.
“We’ve got a young team and so the girls sometimes struggle sticking to the game plan,” Durand coach Cecil Cole said. “At times they just go back to running up and down the court. The first half they did a pretty good job. They had a couple of lapses. But in the third quarter, as soon as they put on a little pressure, we forgot the whole game plan.”
The Marauders were also determined to make up for Tuesday’s 49-31 loss to Chesaning.
“We knew we had to redeem ourselves after the Chesaning game,” Walter said.
Barton said the team was able to find its groove after halftime.
“Going into halftime, we knew we weren’t playing the best,” Barton said. “I was in foul trouble. We were playing very sloppy and we were rushing as a team…We made some box-outs and our hustle and heart was there.”
