One thing I’ve learned since taking up the College Notes mantle is that Michigan is apparently the NCAA Division II football capital of the world. This is undoubtedly not news to many reading, but I confess you’ll have to color me surprised — all my years of following Division I football have drilled the (nauseating) notion of SEC dominance so deep into my psyche that to imagine a Midwestern epicenter for any level of football causes a fair amount of cognitive dissonance.
But here we are, with three teams ranked in the American Football Coaches Association top 20 — including the top two squads. What’s more, each has at least one local alumnus involved in some capacity.
I’m very interested in seeing what happens when they start to clash.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State (Corunna) — Back in action after a bye in Week 3, coach Annese’s Bulldogs looked sharp in their homecoming game against the Waldorf Warriors, obliterating the overmatched NAIA school, 69-3 to improve to 3-0 on the year. Ferris State remains the No.1-ranked team in the latest AFCA poll. Despite the Bulldogs’ domination in this one, New Lothrop’s Cam Orr didn’t find his way onto the field, logging his third “did not participate” designation.
Avery Moore, Grand Valley State (New Lothrop) — The former Hornet QB had the best game of his young college career Saturday. Moore logged career highs in carries and rushing yardage and tied his career bests in completions and passing yards. He’s still third on the Lakers’ depth chart, behind Cade Peterson and Cal Endicott, and, yes, his final line in GVSU’s 48-9 win over Wayne State was a mere seven carries for 36 yards, with one completion going for eight yards (on two attempts), but that counts as progress.
It does seem as though Moore has earned more real estate in his coaches’ good graces as the season has gone on. His increased usage has come during a soft portion of the Lakers’ schedule, however. It will be interesting to see if he factors once GVSU’s competition ratchets up. That should begin as soon as Saturday, when the No. 2-ranked Lakers (4-0) host No. 17 Saginaw Valley State (4-0) in the “Battle of the Valleys” rivalry game.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State (Chesaning) — If you read the previous capsule, then you’ve been spoiled to the fact that Brady’s charges won their Week 4 matchup against Michigan Tech. The Cardinals won 35-13 and the game wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.
SVSU quarterback Andrew Brito was 14-for-18 passing, for 178 yards and two scores (he also ran for one). Running back Isaiah Malcome had 174 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. The Huskies’ offense meanwhile, was generally hemmed in, with QB Will Ark mustering only 99 yards and an interception on 20 passing attempts and RB William Marano averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. One of Tech’s two TDs came on a trick play, with receiver Ethan Champney finding counterpart Brandon Michalak for a 30-yard score.
Locals Josh Green of Byron and Jayson Tunstall of New Lothrop logged DNPs for SVSU, as did Porter Zeeman (Corunna) for Michigan Tech.
Samuel Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Kicker Roose had a very busy day as the Comets clobbered Greenville College 63-7 to improve to 4-0. The ex-Trojan went 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts and booted nine kickoffs, with three going for touchbacks. Roose is now 23-for-23 on PATs for the year.
Trent Devereaux, Alma College (Chesaning) — In a bit of Week 3 deja vu, Devereaux saw time in Alma’s blowout (69-0) win over hapless Martin Luther College, coming in after Carter St. John had staked the Scots a multi-score lead. Devereaux, however, didn’t turn in a performance that would cause anyone to second-guess his position on the depth chart. He went 5-for-8 for 42 yards, a score and no picks, but once again his numbers were well off St. John’s pace (5-for-7, 128 yards, one TD, no picks).
Perry’s Hunter Sanderson did not see the field as Alma improved to 4-0 ahead of its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opener vs. Trine.
Brady Fraiser, Albion College (Chesaning) — A special-teamer for Albion, Fraiser has been in on a tackle in each of the Britons’ four games this year — all wins. In Albion’s 51-2, Week 2 win over Bluffton University, Fraiser blocked a kick — the second time he’s pulled off that feat in his college career.
Fraiser had three solo tackles in Week 3’s 49-17 win over Rose-Hulman and assited on won as the Britons toppled Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 28-20, in Week 4.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland (Laingsburg) — Wilsey played just 69 minutes as the Golden Bears fell to Purdue-Fort Wayne, 2-1 on Sunday. She did, however, have her first shot on goal of the season; alas, it didn’t go in.
Oakland now has a season record of 3-2-6.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams saw a season-low six minutes of game time as the Blue Devils tied Indiana Tech, 1-1, on Saturday, but she rebounded to a season-high 59 minutes in Lawrence Tech’s 4-1 win over Rochester Wednesday.
Those two games have the Blue Devils off to a 1-0-1 start in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play.
Josie Nash, Northwood (Ovid-Elsie) —Nash logged 10 minutes in the Timberwolves’ 4-1 win over Ursuline Wednesday. It was her fourth appearance of the season. Northwood improved to 5-1-3 with the win.
Adam Dahl, Concordia (Owosso) —Dahl wandered the pitch for four minutes as Concordia fell 6-2, to Indiana Tech on Wednesday. It was Dahl’s fifth bout of game action in 2022. He has not logged a statistic as the Cardinals have gone 1-6.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris helped the Fighting Hawks to a 2-1 start to their Summit League season over the past week. They started off with a 3-1 win over Western Illinois on Sept. 22, then swept St. Thomas on Saturday before coming up short (1-3) vs. South Dakota State Tuesday.
The junior setter was integral to her team’s success, leading the Hawks in assists in each match — for a cumulative total of 62 — adding 21 kills to boot. North Dakota’s overall record now sits at 5-9.
Maya Ferland, Northwood (Laingsburg) — Ferland appeared in every set for the Timberwolves as they went 1-2 over the past week, sweeping Ohio Dominican on Friday before dropping four-setters to Cedarville and Hillsdale on Saturday and Tuesday. Ferland had 13 kills and four blocks across the three matches.
GOLF
Jenna Otten, Olivet College (Durand) — Otten had one of her best rounds of the season on Saturday, carding an 88 at the Alma-hosted MIAA Jamboree at Pine River Country Club, good for 38th place individually. The Comets finished eighth out of nine competing teams.
