Corunna shot up the Division 5 playoff point standings after Friday’s upset win over Ortonville Brandon, helping the Cavaliers inch toward a second straight postseason berth.
Corunna vaulted 12 spots to No. 20 after rallying past the Blackhawks 20-17. The Cavaliers had reentered the playoff field in the very last spot (32nd) after drubbing Clio on homecoming night the week before.
Durand saw the biggest tumble, dropping from 12th to 23rd in Division 6 after losing 33-20 to New Lothrop, though the Railroaders are still comfortably in the playoff field for now.
Here’s how area teams stand in the MHSAA playoff race heading into Week 8:
Week 8 Playoff Picture
The top 32 teams make the playoffs in Divisions 1-7, and the top 16 in the two eight-player divisions.
Division 4
46. Owosso (2-5) 27.429
Last week: 50th (23.000)
Week 7 result: Beat Clio 51-8
Week 8 opponent: vs. Linden (2-5)
Top Division 4 teams: 1. Edwardsburg (7-0) 64.143; 2. Chelsea (7-0) 63.964; 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) 60.857.
Last three in: 30. Niles (3-4) 37.571; 31. Ada Forest Hills Eastern (3-4) 37.286; 32. Fruitport (3-4) 37.143
First three out: 33. Detroit Henry Ford (3-4) 35.905; 34. New Boston Huron (3-4) 35.857; 35. Alma (3-4) 33.857
Division 5
20. Corunna (4-3) 37.429
Last week: 32nd (29.833).
Week 7 result: Beat Brandon 20-17
Week 8 opponent: vs. Flint Kearsley (4-3)
Top Division 5 teams: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 64.143; 2. Frankenmuth (7-0) 58.429; 3. Marine City (7-0) 58.143
Last three in: 30. Grant (3-4) 30.571; 31. Carrollton (3-4) 29.571; 32. Parchment (4-3) 29.143
First three out: 33. Detroit Cody (3-4) 29.000; 33. St. Clair Shores South Lake (3-4) 29.000; 35. Flat Rock 92-5) 28.857.
Division 6
15. Ovid-Elsie (5-2) 37.476
Last week: 19th (34.00)
Week 7 result: Beat Mt. Morris by forfeit
Week 8 opponent: vs. Byron (1-6)
23. Durand (5-2) 33.762
Last week: 12th (36.100)
Week 7 result: Lost 33-20 to New Lothrop
Week 8 opponent: at Montrose (5-2)
37. Chesaning (4-3) 27.333
Last week: 35th (26.100)
Week 7 result: Beat Byron 35-18
Week 8 opponent: at New Lothrop (5-2)
Top Division 6 teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (7-0) 59.143; 2. Reed City (6-1) 47.286; 3. Constantine (7-0) 44.714
Last three in: 30. Gladstone (3-4) 30.286; 31. Detroit Osborn (4-3) 29.857; 32. Erie Mason (4-3) 29.643
First three out: 33. Hillsdale (3-4) 29.000; 34. Adrian Madison (4-3) 28.786; 35. Lake City (5-2) 27.714
Division 7
15. New Lothrop (5-2) 34.905
Last week: 25th (29.933)
Week 7 result: Beat Durand 33-20
Week 8 opponent: vs. Chesaning (4-3)
32. Laingsburg (5-2) 27.786
Last week: Tied for 27th (29.333)
Week 7 result: Lost 27-7 to Fowler
Week 8 opponent: at Breckenridge (5-2)
46. Perry (2-5) 19.143
Last week: 49th (14.000)
Week 7 result: Beat Stockbridge 26-6
Week 8 opponent: vs. Walther Christian (Illinois) Academy (3-4)
Top Division 7 teams: 1. Jackson Lumen Christi (6-1) 52.857; 2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) 52.429; 3. Traverse City St. Francis (7-0) 49.000
Last three in: 30. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (5-2) 29.286; 31. St. Louis (5-2) 28.571; 32. Laingsburg (5-2) 27.786
First three out: 33. Union City (3-4) 26.571; 34. East Jordan (5-2) 25.786; 35. Niles Brandywine (3-4) 25.429.
Division 8
48. Byron (1-6) 13.524
Last week: 49th (12.800)
Week 7 result: Lost 35-18 to Chesaning
Week 8 opponent: at Ovid-Elsie (5-2)
Top Division 8 teams: 1. Hudson (7-0) 48.429; 2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-1) 41.821; 3. Addison (7-0) 38.571
Last three in: 30. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (3-4) 23.429; 31. Mount Clemens (4-3) 23.143; 32. Allen Park Cabrini (3-4) 21.429.
First three out: 33. Dansville (3-4) 21.000; 34. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (3-4) 20.857; 35. Ishpeming (3-3) 19.500
8-Player Division 2
4. Morrice (7-0) 33.000
Last week: Tied for 5th (31.000)
Week 7 result: Beat Genesee 58-14
Week 8 opponent: at Kingston (4-3)
Top Division 2 teams: 1. Portland St. Patrick (7-0) 33.571; 2. Au Gres-Sims (7-0) 33.143; 2. Powers North Central (7-0) 33.143
Last three in: 14. Peck (5-2) 25.143; 15. Lake Linden-Hubbell (5-2) 24.286; 16. Bay City All Saints (5-2) 23.857
First three out: 17. Athens (4-3) 23.429; 18. Hillman (4-3) 22.857; 19. Waldron (5-2) 21.714.
— Full playoff point standings can be viewed at mhsaa.com/sports/football/playoff-point-summary.
