The Argus-Press

Corunna shot up the Division 5 playoff point standings after Friday’s upset win over Ortonville Brandon, helping the Cavaliers inch toward a second straight postseason berth.

Corunna vaulted 12 spots to No. 20 after rallying past the Blackhawks 20-17. The Cavaliers had reentered the playoff field in the very last spot (32nd) after drubbing Clio on homecoming night the week before.

Durand saw the biggest tumble, dropping from 12th to 23rd in Division 6 after losing 33-20 to New Lothrop, though the Railroaders are still comfortably in the playoff field for now.

Here’s how area teams stand in the MHSAA playoff race heading into Week 8:

Week 8 Playoff Picture

The top 32 teams make the playoffs in Divisions 1-7, and the top 16 in the two eight-player divisions.

Division 4

46. Owosso (2-5) 27.429

Last week: 50th (23.000)

Week 7 result: Beat Clio 51-8

Week 8 opponent: vs. Linden (2-5)

Top Division 4 teams: 1. Edwardsburg (7-0) 64.143; 2. Chelsea (7-0) 63.964; 3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (7-0) 60.857.

Last three in: 30. Niles (3-4) 37.571; 31. Ada Forest Hills Eastern (3-4) 37.286; 32. Fruitport (3-4) 37.143

First three out: 33. Detroit Henry Ford (3-4) 35.905; 34. New Boston Huron (3-4) 35.857; 35. Alma (3-4) 33.857

Division 5

20. Corunna (4-3) 37.429

Last week: 32nd (29.833).

Week 7 result: Beat Brandon 20-17

Week 8 opponent: vs. Flint Kearsley (4-3)

Top Division 5 teams: Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-0) 64.143; 2. Frankenmuth (7-0) 58.429; 3. Marine City (7-0) 58.143

Last three in: 30. Grant (3-4) 30.571; 31. Carrollton (3-4) 29.571; 32. Parchment (4-3) 29.143

First three out: 33. Detroit Cody (3-4) 29.000; 33. St. Clair Shores South Lake (3-4) 29.000; 35. Flat Rock 92-5) 28.857.

Division 6

15. Ovid-Elsie (5-2) 37.476

Last week: 19th (34.00)

Week 7 result: Beat Mt. Morris by forfeit

Week 8 opponent: vs. Byron (1-6)

23. Durand (5-2) 33.762

Last week: 12th (36.100)

Week 7 result: Lost 33-20 to New Lothrop

Week 8 opponent: at Montrose (5-2)

37. Chesaning (4-3) 27.333

Last week: 35th (26.100)

Week 7 result: Beat Byron 35-18

Week 8 opponent: at New Lothrop (5-2)

Top Division 6 teams: 1. Lansing Catholic (7-0) 59.143; 2. Reed City (6-1) 47.286; 3. Constantine (7-0) 44.714

Last three in: 30. Gladstone (3-4) 30.286; 31. Detroit Osborn (4-3) 29.857; 32. Erie Mason (4-3) 29.643

First three out: 33. Hillsdale (3-4) 29.000; 34. Adrian Madison (4-3) 28.786; 35. Lake City (5-2) 27.714

Division 7

15. New Lothrop (5-2) 34.905

Last week: 25th (29.933)

Week 7 result: Beat Durand 33-20

Week 8 opponent: vs. Chesaning (4-3)

32. Laingsburg (5-2) 27.786

Last week: Tied for 27th (29.333)

Week 7 result: Lost 27-7 to Fowler

Week 8 opponent: at Breckenridge (5-2)

46. Perry (2-5) 19.143

Last week: 49th (14.000)

Week 7 result: Beat Stockbridge 26-6

Week 8 opponent: vs. Walther Christian (Illinois) Academy (3-4)

Top Division 7 teams: 1. Jackson Lumen Christi (6-1) 52.857; 2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (6-1) 52.429; 3. Traverse City St. Francis (7-0) 49.000

Last three in: 30. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (5-2) 29.286; 31. St. Louis (5-2) 28.571; 32. Laingsburg (5-2) 27.786

First three out: 33. Union City (3-4) 26.571; 34. East Jordan (5-2) 25.786; 35. Niles Brandywine (3-4) 25.429.

Division 8

48. Byron (1-6) 13.524

Last week: 49th (12.800)

Week 7 result: Lost 35-18 to Chesaning

Week 8 opponent: at Ovid-Elsie (5-2)

Top Division 8 teams: 1. Hudson (7-0) 48.429; 2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (6-1) 41.821; 3. Addison (7-0) 38.571

Last three in: 30. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (3-4) 23.429; 31. Mount Clemens (4-3) 23.143; 32. Allen Park Cabrini (3-4) 21.429.

First three out: 33. Dansville (3-4) 21.000; 34. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (3-4) 20.857; 35. Ishpeming (3-3) 19.500

8-Player Division 2

4. Morrice (7-0) 33.000

Last week: Tied for 5th (31.000)

Week 7 result: Beat Genesee 58-14

Week 8 opponent: at Kingston (4-3)

Top Division 2 teams: 1. Portland St. Patrick (7-0) 33.571; 2. Au Gres-Sims (7-0) 33.143; 2. Powers North Central (7-0) 33.143

Last three in: 14. Peck (5-2) 25.143; 15. Lake Linden-Hubbell (5-2) 24.286; 16. Bay City All Saints (5-2) 23.857

First three out: 17. Athens (4-3) 23.429; 18. Hillman (4-3) 22.857; 19. Waldron (5-2) 21.714.

— Full playoff point standings can be viewed at mhsaa.com/sports/football/playoff-point-summary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.