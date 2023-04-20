CORUNNA — Corunna’s baseball team handed Goodrich its first loss in the Flint Metro League — 2-1 — Wednesday in a key diamond confrontation.
Playing a single game, with a doubleheader at Goodrich looming this afternoon (weather permitting), the Cavaliers’ Parker Isham came through with a two-run single in the second inning to drive in the team’s lone runs. Logan Vowell batted 2-for-3 with a double for Corunna, which outhit the Martians 6-4.
Collin Thompson, improving his mound record to 3-0, was the winning hurler for the Cavaliers. The senior right-hander pitched a complete game victory. He gave up four hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Goodrich’s only run crossed on Jace Simerson’s solo home run in the fifth.
Corunna improved to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the Flint Metro League while Goodrich, ranked No. 18 in the state in Division 2, fell to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the Flint Metro.
Owosso 13, Brandon 4
ORTONVILLE — Jay Tuttle smashed a grand slam and Hugh Doyle scattered four hits through six innings and Owosso downed Ortonville Brandon 13-4 Wednesday in Flint Metro League play.
Tuttle’s slam topped off the victory in the seventh inning. The round tripper was his second of the season.
Doyle struck out six before Hayden Smith closed the seventh inning for the Trojans.
Daniel Wittum laced two hits including a double for Owosso. The Trojans return home Friday to finish the series with Brandon.
Both teams stood 1-3 in the Flint Metro League following the outcome. The Trojans stand 3-4 overall.
Chesaning sweeps O-E
ELSIE — Chesaning swept Ovid-Elsie 15-0 and 4-3 Tuesday.
The sweep lifted the Indians to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the MMAC.
In Game 1, the Indians featured the two-hit pitching of Logan Fulk. He pitched five innings and struck out five and walked one.
Brady Sager batted 3-for-3 for Chesaning with two RBI. Adam Woodcock, Lucas Powell and Lucas Rumsek all had two hits.
In Game 2, Chesaning scored the winning run when Blake Laskowski knocked in Nash Wending with a fielder’s choice grounder. Powell had two hits to lead the winning attack.
Brady Sager was the winning pitcher. He allowed three hits in five innings of work with nine strikeouts.
Durand 5, New Lothrop 4
NEW LOTHROP — Durand nipped New Lothrop 5-4 Wednesday in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader.
The Railroaders lined a double in the sixth inning to break a 4-all deadlock.
Ty Olsen took the loss. He worked five innings and allowed seven hits with five strikeouts. Jayden Martinez pitched two innings out of the bullpen.
Joe Torres and Ty Kohlmann each managed one hit for the Hornets.
In Game 2, New Lothrop led 2-1 in the last of the third but the game was called due to lightning.
SOFTBALL
Martians sweep Cavs
GOODRICH — Goodrich turned back Corunna, 10-0 and 18-3 in a pair of softball outcomes Wednesday.
Kira Patrick and Gracie Crowe each batted 1-for-2 for CHS in Game 1. Kayla Shepard pitched all five innings with four strikeouts and four walks.
In the nightcap, Patrick batted 2-for-2 while Sydnie Gillett went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Maddie Shuster pitched two innings and walked one.
Corunna fell to 0-8.
Brooklyn Wyczalek of Goodrich hammered three home runs over the course of the twinbill. She batted 4-for-4 in Game 2 with two homers and 4 RBI.
Chesaning, O-E split
ELSIE — In this Tuesday doubleheader, it was a split decision.
Ovid-Elsie won the first game, 11-3, and Chesaning won the nightcap, 16-10.
Hailey Rolfe homered and had two singles for the Indians in Game 1.
Rolfe lined two more homers with a double and a single in Game 2. She drove in six runs in the game.
Marenda Jones and Abby Meder each had a homer and a single.
Ava Devereaux earned the win, working seven innings and allowing 13 hits. She struck out nine and walked six. Chesaning improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the MMAC.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Chesaning sweeps
CHESANING — The Chesaning boys track and field team swept Ovid-Elsie and St. Charles Wednesday.
The Indians totaled 114 points while the Marauders scored 41 and the Bulldogs scored 20.
Reese Greenfelder won three solo events for Chesaning — ruling the discus (a personal-best 129-11), shot put (a season-best 42-11 1/2) and the 200-meter dash (23.99).
Teammate Levi Maier won the 400 dash (53.30) and the 3200 run (10:56.28). Maier also helped Chesaning win the 4x400 relay with Corbin Walker, Blake Hoerner and Zach Garno (3:43.13).
Other solo winners for the Indians were Zach Harlan (100 dash, 11.68), Cole Maier (800 run, 2:20.58), Caleb Walker (110 hurdles, 16.24), Dominick Hernandez (300 hurdles, 43.50), Eric Barancik (high jump, 5-10) and Codey Harlan (long jump, 19-0).
Chesaning won the 4x100 relay with Cal Frasier, Nicholas Zamora, Jaylen Anderson and Zach Harlan (46.84) and the 4x200 relay with Caleb Walker, Anderson, Codey Harlan and Zach Harlan (1:36.35).
Ovid-Elsie’s Tryce Tokar toppedthe pole vault (13-9) and helped the Marauders win the 4x800 relay with Nick Long, Clay Powell and Jamison Custer (10:20.16).
Powell was first in the 1600 run (5:06.17).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Chesaning
runs second
CHESANING — Makayla Reiber and Hannah Oakes each delivered solo victories and Chesaning ran second in a triangular meet Wednesday.
St. Charles was first with 75 points while Chesaning was second with 57 and Ovid-Elsie ran third with 43.
Reiber won the 400 dash (1:04.89) while Oakes was tops in the 800 run (2:39.62).
Reiber, Gwen Maike, Addison Ostrander and Oakes won the 4x400 relay (4:41.16).
Ovid-Elsie’s Piper White won both the 1600 run (6:17.15) and 3200 run (14:16.23).
Samantha Snider of the Marauders was first in the long jump (13-6 1/2).
Ovid-Elsie also won the 4x800 relay with White, Audrey Bensinger, Clarissa Baese and Tava Kvalevog (11:33.60).
BOYS GOLF
Fenton 168, Owosso 202
FENTON — Fenton defeated Owosso 168-202 Wednesday at Coyote Preserve Golf Club.
Jon Mazza paced the Trojans by shooting a 6-over par 42.
“Jon hit seven of nine fairways today and birdied the par 4 ninth hole,” said Owosso coach Dave Owens.
Hunter Babcock added a 48 for Owosso while Owen Feldpausch shot 55. Ryan Dahl and Tucker Lewis each carded 57s.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fenton 5,
Corunna 0
FENTON — Fenton defeated Corunna 5-0 Wednesday as the Cavaliers were lowered to 1-5 overall.
“After a slow start, we held the Tigers scoreless for nearly 60 minutes,” said Corunna head soccer coach Kyle Gregoricka.
Gregoricka praised the play of Cavalier defenders Alex Granville, Madison Propes and midfielder Lexi Golab.
The Cavaliers fell to 1-2 in the Flint Metro League.
Fenton improved to 2-1 in league play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.