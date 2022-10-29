By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
DURAND — Durand’s joy of a perfect 9-0 regular season was tempered Friday night as the Railroaders were stunned 28-21 by visiting Lansing Catholic, last year’s defending Division 6 state champion.
Durand appeared headed for an apparent first-round playoff victory in the first half, building a 21-7 lead at one point. After Ryan Tolene’s fumble recovery on the Catholic 34 gave the Railroaders the first break, Darrin Alward scored on a 9-yard run. Gabe Lynn’s 14-yard TD reception from Austin Kelley gave Durand a 13-7 lead later in the quarter and Lynn’s 5-yard TD run with 3:55 left in the half, along with Kelley’s two-point conversion run, gave Durand a 14-point lead.
Then things started to go the Cougars’ way. Catholic quarterback Jack Jacobs’ 23-yard TD swing pass to Nic Gruber, along with a successful PAT, made it 21-14 with 2:34 left in the half.
The Cougars would tie the score at 21 when, with 3 seconds left before halftime, Jacobs rolled left and found Brandon Lewis open in the left corner for a TD. The PAT was good.
“We gave up that touchdown right before halftime,” Durand head coach John Webb said. “We had been up two scores and we had a chance to kind of bury them. But we let them hang around. We’ve done that a couple of times already this year but we kind of battled through it. Unfortunately tonight, it came back to kind of haunt us.”
The lone touchdown in the second half went to the Cougars as Lewis scored on a 7-yard run up the middle with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
Durand then put together a nice drive, but was stopped at the Cougar 18 with 5:59 left in the game. Kelley, on fourth-and-9, found daylight with a keeper, but was stopped one yard shy of a first down.
The Railroaders got the ball back again, but were stopped at the Cougar 44 when a fourth-and-15 pass fell incomplete. Webb wanted a defensive interference call made on the play, but didn’t get it.
Lansing Catholic was then able to run the clock out.
Lansing Catholic improved to 5-5 and advanced to next week’s second round to play Ovid-Elsie.
“The calls didn’t decide the game,” Webb said afterward.
Lynn finished with 109 yards rushing with one TD on 26 carries. He also caught three passes for 33 yards and a score and totaled a team-high 10 tackles.
The senior, like Webb and many of the Durand players, was fighting back tears for several minutes after the loss. He said the season will be remembered for a long time. It was Durand’s first nine-win season since 1983, when it fared 9-2. It also went 9-1 in 1982. The Railroaders won their first outright league title in 40 years and first title of any kind in 39 years.
“When we reflect on the season, what we did this year, it was special,” Webb said. “These guys laid it on the line, each and every game and met every challenge.”
Charlie Rawlins had 80 yards rushing, while Evan Samson registered nine tackles and had one forced fumble for Durand. Kelley completed 3 of 7 passes for 38 yards.
Jacobs completed 12 of 20 passes for Lansing Catholic, good for 145 yards and two scores. Jacobs also rushed for 125 yards on 21 carries with one score. Lewis had five receptions for 63 yards. Catholic led in total yardage, 307-259, but Durand led in rushing yardage, 221-162. Passing yards favored the Cougars, 145-38.
Samson, one of Durand’s senior ringleaders on defense, said the team was “like a family.”
“Our season was amazing, I thought,” Samson said. “We all played our tails off. It was the best season I’ve ever had in my life. I’m proud to be a family with these boys. These guys are my family. They’ve been there every single day.”
Added Lynn, “I’m so proud of us, our whole team. We’re all family out here, it just sucks to go out like this.”
