By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CHESANING — Chesaning is picking right up where it left off two years ago.
The 2019 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champions didn’t get a chance to defend their championship last season due to COVID-19, but Chesaning has started its 2021 campaign strong after defeating Durand 7-1 Tuesday at home.
Chesaning swept all four singles matches. Meghan Florian, at No 1 singles, blanked Carli Warren 6-0, 6-0. Lilly Skaryd, at No. 2 singles, swept Emma Maiden 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Andee Hosner turned back Emma Warren 6-3, 6-3 and at No. 4 singles, Caitlyn Gasper downed Mia Coleman 7-5, 6-1.
Florian and Skaryd — both members of Chesaning’s 2019 regional runner-up squad which placed 17th in the state — had strong outings before having to leave the meet early.
Head coach Tom Teal praised them for their performances. When asked if he has another strong squad in 2021, Teal said he wasn’t sure yet.
“Obviously there are a lot of variables this year with the COVID situation,” Teal said. “We’ve been fortunate. We’ve only had four (who were affected) from contact. We haven’t had any COVID cases. It’s a new squad. Every day is kind of a new day, but we’re optimistic.”
Gasper, a senior, got stronger as her No. 4 singles match went on, she said.
“I wasn’t really necessarily focusing on hitting hard balls I was just focusing on getting the ball in play and not making it go out or hitting it into the net,” Gasper said. “Sometimes I get a little bit crazy and I try to hit the ball too hard … I was happy with my forehands today and I had really good top spin.”
At first doubles, Chesaning’s Karissa Ferry and Kate Lewis teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win over Lilly Scripter and Macy Friend.
“We had really good net play and communications today as a team,” Ferry said. “When we work together, we usually do pretty well.”
Lewis agreed.
“We had pretty good talking between the two of us and our serves were also pretty good,” Lewis said.
Chesaning also prevailed at No. 2 doubles when Haylee Vance and Mary Irland turned back Maddy Stebbins and Jillian Reddy, 6-2, 6-1. Chesaning’s No. 4 doubles squad of Alexis Brown and Terrah Moyer defeated Durand’s Ashlynn Duffey and Chloe Whitney 6-4, 6-3.
Durand pocketed its lone win on the day in the last match of the afternoon but it required three sets at No. 3 doubles. Raegan Taylor and Julia Burk delivered a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Avery Butcher and Kennedy McAlpine.
The Durand tandem was able to collect its emotions after struggling early on. The difference was that in sets two and three, the Railroaders were able to settle down, they said.
“Definitely our nerves,” said Taylor. “We came in, it was like Chesaning. You hear a lot about them. In the first set it was just seeing them play and figuring out what we need to do better.”
Added Burk, “I think we were warmed up and we just kind of got our adrenaline going.”
Durand head coach Nicole Carpenter said her squad is just beginning to find its way in the young season.
“This is only our second match and we had to take a little break for a while — so we’re a little rusty and I expected that,” Carpenter said. “But they’re coming along. Their second sets were better than the first ones.”
Maiden, a senior, said Durand is getting better with each meet it competes in.
“We do have a young team and we have lots of new people, but they’re learning,” Maiden said.
