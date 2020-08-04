A place of his own

CALEDONIA TWP. — Owosso native Kadon Hebekeuser has worked in several barbershops — for other people, but finally decided to strike out on his own.
Hebekeuser opened his new business, 1308 E. M-21, Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Hebekeuser, who was “born and raised” in Owosso, worked in Lansing for several years until he saw an opportunity.
“This is basically my first business,” Hebekeuser said. “That’s part of the whole reason you become a barber. Obviously, I wanted to do my own thing down the road. The opportunity presented itself, and I just couldn’t say no. I figured I’d roll the dice.”
He said opening a barbershop in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t a daunting task. He’s seen the business other shops and salons have received since being allowed to reopen and is optimistic.
“I figure if I make it through this, I can prevail through anything,” Hebekeuser said. “I’m probably going to have arthritis before the year is over.”
Part of the reason Hebekeuser opened his own shop is supporting local businesses that belong to people he knows.
“I’ve been trying to do everything locally,” he said. “I care about and want to take care of the community around here. I was born and raised here.”
He plans on working by himself until the business grows to more clientele than he can handle alone.
“I’d love to see everybody in Owosso in my shop,” he said. “I have to have enough business for me before I can hire anyone.”
Hebekeuser recently became engaged to his fiancee, Jacquelyn Faketty. The couple have a son, Jaxson.
“We are excited to welcome Heb’s Barbershop to the community, and think they have a bright future here. I have already gotten a haircut, and will be a customer for a long time!” said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath.
Heb’s Barber Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both walk-in cuts and appointments will be available. An online option to schedule appointmens will be available soon.
For more information, call (989) 720-4620 or visit Heb’s Barber Shop Facebook page.
