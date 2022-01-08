ELSIE — A pesky full-court press employed by Ovid-Elsie’s paid huge dividends Friday.
The Marauders came up with 21 steals and forced 32 turnovers, routing visiting New Lothrop 56-22 to surge to 4-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 7-0 overall.
After taking an 18-9 lead into halftime, Ovid-Elsie delivered a 24-2 knockout punch in the third quarter to win going away.
Senior guard Caitlyn Walter scored 14 points with three steals for the Marauders. Junior guard Kiah Longoria scored 10 points with three assists, while Ava Bates had eight points. Braeden Tokar had eight steals, six points and six rebounds.
Ovid-Elsie opened with baskets by Bates and Tokar before Walter hit a 3-pointer from the corner to make it 25-9 Marauders with 6:42 left in the third quarter. There was no stopping Ovid-Elsie after that.
“(The Hornets) are up there and are going for a league title as well — and we beat them,” Walter said.
Longoria said practice is paying off for the Marauders.
“We’ve been really focused on defense and that really showed tonight,” Longoria said. “They couldn’t really go against our press. We were lock down. We always play together and we always have each other’s backs. And I think that’s how our press works.”
Coach Ryan Cunningham said the Marauders put everything together in the second half.
“We pride ourselves on defense and just playing together,” Cunningham said. “Obviously we like to play full court and I think our pressure bothered them.”
New Lothrop, falling to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the MMAC, featured Alexis Miller’s seven-point scoring and Ava Muron’s five-point night.
Hornet head coach Jim Perry said the Hornets could not get any sort of offensive rhythm going.
“Our youth showed tonight and we ran into something we hadn’t seen yet this season,” Perry said. “We knew they were coming with it (the press) but it’s another thing seeing it live … We have a long season ahead and it’s just one game. We’re going to learn from it.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 0 0-1 0, Olivia Birchmeier 0 0-2 0, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 2, Alexis Miler 2 3-6 7, Ashlyn Orr 0 3-5 3, Madison Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Hannah Beaucamp 1 0-0 2, Ava Muron 1 3-4 5. Totals 6 9-18 22.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Rylee Lewis 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Izzy Loynes 1 0-0 3, Kiah Longoria 5 0-0 10, Caitlyn Walter 5 2-2 14, Braylon Byrnes 2 0-0 4, Braeden Tokar 2 2-2 6, Evalyn Cole 2 0-0 4, Katie Lorio 0 1-2 1, Ava Bates 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 7-9 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.