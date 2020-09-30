By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
CHESANING — Three days after breaking his own school record by eight seconds, the long strides of New Lothrop’s Carson Hersch were on display again.
On a sun-soaked Tuesday at Chesaning’s Showboat Park, Hersch quickly pulled away from the field, opening up a 55-yard cushion at the 1-mile mark and cruising to first-place honors at the second Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamboree of the season.
Hersch won by 44 seconds, clocking 16 minutes, 24.37 seconds. New Lothrop’s boys, placing three runners in the top four, won their second league jamboree in as many tries with 24 points.
Chesaning ran second (51) followed by Montrose (60), Ovid-Elsie (89), Mt. Morris (131) and Otisville-LakeVille (170). Byron did not have an official score.
Hersch, who finished third in the state in Division 3 last season, has high hopes of contending for an individual state championship. Maybe that’s why he wasn’t all that impressed with his individual performance Tuesday. He was more impressed with his teammates.
“(Saturday) I got the school record and course record,” Hersch said of his 15:39.6 at the Spartan Invitational in Webberville. “Today it wasn’t too good. I don’t know. I just wasn’t feeling good. I think the team did pretty well today. Drew Kohlmann had a pretty good race today.”
When asked about where he would like to be by the end of the season, Hersch did not pull any punches.
“My goal is to get down in the low 15’s — or the high 14’s — by the end of the year,” Hersch said. “I’m hoping to take first or second (at the state meet) and be right up there again. Hunter Jones (of Benzie Central), the guy who took first last year, is going to give me a run for my money this year.”’
Hersch was followed Tuesday by second-place teammate Kohlmann, who crossed the finish line in a season-best 17:08.6. Kohlmann placed sixth in the first MMAC jamboree. Running third was Chase Hobson of Montrose (17:17.6), with Cole Yaros of New Lothrop fourth in 17:26.88. Chesaning’s Levi Maier was fifth (17:28.43).
Ryan Heslip of New Lothrop was seventh (18:20.52). Then came Chesaning’s Addison James (18:53.08) and Jaden James (18:59.67); Jason Weber of New Lothrop (19:01.04) rounded out the top 10.
Byron was led by Nick Hormann, 11th in 19:25.12. Ovid-Elsie’s top runner was Coleten Towsley, 14th in 19:35.68.
The New Lothrop girls team completed a Hornets sweep on the day, placing first with 28 points.
Next came Ovid-Elsie (53), Montrose (69) and Byron (81). Durand and Chesaning did not field complete teams. The Hornets also won the first league jamboree Sept. 15 in Byron.
Junior Clara Krupp of New Lothrop — like Hersch, winning her second MMAC race of the year — won by even more than Hersch on Tuesday. Krupp crossed the line in 20:19.09, more than a full minute ahead of second-place Paige Allard of Montrose (21:25.71).
Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie, making a late kick in the final 25 yards, nosed out Byron’s Raven Paris for third place by a few feet. Spitzley clocked 21:46.48 with Paris finishing in 21:47.20. Chesaning’s Olivia Grover was fifth (22:24.95).
Running sixth and seventh were New Lothrop’s Josie Bauman (22:42.89) and Cailyn Adduddell (22:58.82). Taylor Bailey of Chesaning was eighth (23:03.65) while Megan McPherson of Durand ran ninth (23:03.65). Lindsey Wendling of the Hornets took 10th (23:20.66).
Krupp led from wire-to-wire, taking the lead at the start and continually widening the margin as the race wore on.
“It went pretty good — my time wasn’t as fast as I would have liked, but there wasn’t a lot of people pushing me today,” Krupp said. “It was super nice and breezy (today) and I always like the cooler weather to run in. I have always liked the Chesaning course — it just has one hill and it’s not too bad.”
Krupp said there is a long ways to go yet this season.
“My goal time-wise is to get in the mid-18’s and last year I placed 11th in the state but I’m kind of shooting for the top 10 this season,” Krupp said.
