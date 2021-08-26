Russell A. Wahl III

Age 74, of Oakley, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Sparrow Hospital.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Revs. Mike Prince and Dick Wahl officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Russell was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Owosso, the son of Russell and Edna (Brown) Wahl Jr.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1965, and attended Lansing Community College.
Russell was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing, taking rides in the country and feeding wildlife. He spent many years on the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and looked forward to the many parades with the fire trucks throughout the years.
Rusty was employed as a supervisor with Universal Electric, previously known as Magnetek and A.O Smith.
He is survived by the love of his life Sandra Underwood; son Chris (Kim) Wahl; daughter Wendi (Thomas) Harvey; grandchildren Russell Wahl IV, Ian, Quintin, Bryce and Bryan Flanner and Luke Jabs; sisters Sandy (Travis) Farris, Lynda (Wayne) Carpenter and Darlene (Chris) Seymour; and many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Marci and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fireman’s Wall.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
